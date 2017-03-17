Advertising

Paul Ryan managed to offend all of Ireland when he appeared at the Washington, D.C. Friends of Ireland luncheon on Thursday - but not because of anything he said.

Irish journalist Naomi O'Leary shared this image from the event. As you can see, Ryan is holding a very sad-looking pint of Guinness.

First Mike Pence says 'top of the morning', then Paul Ryan holds up this appalling pint, grave missteps by the US pic.twitter.com/U4ktqf0Aag — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) March 16, 2017

I would be remiss not to also point out O'Leary's report that Mike Pence actually said, "Top of the morning," which warrants its own face palm. Let's all do it together.

Advertising

One, two, three... face palm.

Great work, everyone. Now back to Paul Ryan's sad beer.

People on Twitter caught wind of O'Leary's photo, and the jokes started rolling in.

Hello fellow beer drinkers https://t.co/07CiEHEgIu — Colin S (@colinsholes) March 16, 2017

Fake brews! — Terry Winchcombe (@TerryWinchcombe) March 16, 2017

Advertising

He's holding it like it is a women's health issue. https://t.co/of6wFcDZKo — Elizabeth Everson (@Happyfirefly) March 16, 2017

Others pointed out just how terrible Ryan's Guinness looked.

Paul Ryan's Guinness looks like my first Guinness -- from a can I found in my aunt's unairconditioned basement in the dead heat of summer pic.twitter.com/Mq4hnToMnN — Kelly (@kellendria21) March 16, 2017

The tremendous amount of real estate at the top of that pint, probably pulled an hour before https://t.co/WasZmlloF8 — Emily Reily (@Radiobites) March 16, 2017

Not sure about Pence, but Ryan has definitely given up any chances to be allowed to enter Ireland ever again... https://t.co/1oZxCU83fh — Matteo Lanzafame (@MatteoLanzafame) March 16, 2017

Advertising

This is definitely a man who’s never had to hold a Guinness while watching his Premier League team break his own heart in a pub at 6am. https://t.co/ZwITP4rbvD — Damien Sorresso (@EBADTWEET) March 16, 2017

Naturally, people started to reminisce about happier times, when America was a nation led by politicians who knew the proper way to drink a Guinness.

Here's Obama's pint for comparison. One of the many areas he excelled in. pic.twitter.com/gO7h9hG1r9 — Michael Dinerstein (@loudin) March 16, 2017

Advertising

A St. Patrick's Day tribute to a great Irish-American president (seen here illustrating to Paul Ryan how a pint of Guinness ought to look) pic.twitter.com/qQEjtssV0B — Cormac (@realcormacbroeg) March 17, 2017

Many Irish people were deeply offended, leaving us to wonder what this will mean for the future of Ireland-US relations.

Paul Ryan has brought shame upon our flag. https://t.co/ZfWNLssYx4 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 16, 2017

Ireland, we sincerely apologize.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.