Paul Ryan managed to offend all of Ireland when he appeared at the Washington, D.C. Friends of Ireland luncheon on Thursday - but not because of anything he said.

Irish journalist Naomi O'Leary shared this image from the event. As you can see, Ryan is holding a very sad-looking pint of Guinness.

I would be remiss not to also point out O'Leary's report that Mike Pence actually said, "Top of the morning," which warrants its own face palm. Let's all do it together.

One, two, three... face palm.

Great work, everyone. Now back to Paul Ryan's sad beer.

People on Twitter caught wind of O'Leary's photo, and the jokes started rolling in.

Others pointed out just how terrible Ryan's Guinness looked.

Naturally, people started to reminisce about happier times, when America was a nation led by politicians who knew the proper way to drink a Guinness.

Many Irish people were deeply offended, leaving us to wonder what this will mean for the future of Ireland-US relations.

Ireland, we sincerely apologize.

