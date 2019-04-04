Paul Ryan tried to mansplain politics to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It did not go well for him.

Unclear what former House Speaker/current human ball-sack Paul Ryan hoped to achieve by revealing on Tuesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ignored his “few little tips” on how to be “a good member of Congress." Maybe he thought she'd slide into his DM's, like "Hi Mr. Ryan! I'm soooooo sorry about before. Please, sir, can I have some more advice on how to do politics right???"
“I talked to her, AOC, everybody calls her AOC. She’s the youngest person now there and I gave her just a few little tips on just being a good member of Congress, new,” Ryan reportedly said during a dinner in Janesville, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. “I don’t think she really listened to a thing I said,” Ryan added, reportedly, "with a laugh." He said had advised Ocasio-Cortez to “take it easy, just watch things for a while, don’t ruffle, you know, see how it works first.”
ICYMI: "taking it easy" is not exactly in Ocasio-Cortez's wheelhouse. When she's not championing the Green New Deal, grilling Michael Cohen during a Senate hearing, and trying to save the world from Republicans in Congress, she's being an absolute beast on Twitter. "Ruffling feathers" seems to be her MO and she's slaying at it. "AOC's" response to Ryan's revelation that she ignored his advice was simply, and beautifully, to retweet this:
Beyond that, she didn't waste her time. She's got shit to do. Thankfully, the rest of Twitter was fully available to step in to and gleefully drag Ryan to the fiery Hell from whence he sprung:
This is a particularly empowering moment for women who have been subjected to the never-ending nightmare of men telling us how to do our jobs better.
But: IN PAUL RYAN'S DEFENSE, we all do need life advice. Here's some to live by:
Thanks Paul Ryan!!!!!!!