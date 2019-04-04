Paul Ryan tried to mansplain politics to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It did not go well for him.

Unclear what former House Speaker/current human ball-sack Paul Ryan hoped to achieve by revealing on Tuesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ignored his “few little tips” on how to be “a good member of Congress." Maybe he thought she'd slide into his DM's, like "Hi Mr. Ryan! I'm soooooo sorry about before. Please, sir, can I have some more advice on how to do politics right???"

“I talked to her, AOC, everybody calls her AOC. She’s the youngest person now there and I gave her just a few little tips on just being a good member of Congress, new,” Ryan reportedly said during a dinner in Janesville, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. “I don’t think she really listened to a thing I said,” Ryan added, reportedly, "with a laugh." He said had advised Ocasio-Cortez to “take it easy, just watch things for a while, don’t ruffle, you know, see how it works first.”