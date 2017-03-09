Advertising

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan held a lecture to try and sell the world on the GOP's healthcare plan, which has been heralded by the New York Times as cutting "funding for the poor and taxes on the rich."

Ryan's basic pitch was that Obamacare sucks because healthy people are subsidizing sick and poor people, which is actually how most insurance from employers works.

Paul Ryan: “The fatal conceit of Obamacare” is that healthy people are subsidizing the sick. Isn’t that how employer-based insurance works? pic.twitter.com/eGW7nfoCYP — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 9, 2017

Standing in front of a basic PowerPoint, the internet had fun with Ryan's "f*ck the poor!" presentation.

Some people got to what he was really saying.

"And here is the balloon I will *personally* steal from the hands of a child with cancer." pic.twitter.com/p9GSSyC7qZ — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 9, 2017

"And this graph represents the boner I get when I see a toddler die to give a millionaire a 1% tax break." pic.twitter.com/OTHwakDBVy — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 9, 2017

Presenting the GOP healthcare plan. pic.twitter.com/9heTLwuVBa — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 9, 2017

wow finally something we can all agree on pic.twitter.com/5BR1ArI3Bk — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 9, 2017

the GOP replacement plan is actually pretty simple pic.twitter.com/fvq42i32IZ — Isaiah Breen (@isikbreen) March 9, 2017

the gop healthcare plan, explained pic.twitter.com/DjGZsuemK7 — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) March 9, 2017

this took a turn pic.twitter.com/JnIOnSfuuY — Mamoudou N'Diaye (@MamoudouNDiaye) March 9, 2017

"it would be very meta of me to place one of my old Paul Ryan memes inside this new Paul Ryan meme" -me, ten minutes ago pic.twitter.com/BFuHjGsGTo — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 9, 2017

And had fun with what Ryan wishes he could show off.

I left a meeting to make this pic.twitter.com/mcS7cnAySy — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) March 9, 2017

“And this is why I believe I’m the perfect candidate to represent the Hollister lifestyle as a Senior Sales Associate" pic.twitter.com/dPDxBs5cgX — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 9, 2017

"As you can see, here is my handle and here is my spout." pic.twitter.com/hG8NBLdb4g — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 9, 2017

Caught the tail end of @SpeakerRyan’s powerpoint presentation, and I have to say, I’m a little concerned. pic.twitter.com/vScaYT2LOs — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) March 9, 2017

"And while the software library is somewhat limited, the new Zelda alone makes Nintendo Switch a must-have. Mom, dad, thanks for listening" pic.twitter.com/ShqslZRPsX — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 9, 2017

hi twitter I made you this pic.twitter.com/74gbOm4A1J — delrayser (@delrayser) March 9, 2017

