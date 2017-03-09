Speaker of the House Paul Ryan held a lecture to try and sell the world on the GOP's healthcare plan, which has been heralded by the New York Times as cutting "funding for the poor and taxes on the rich."
Ryan's basic pitch was that Obamacare sucks because healthy people are subsidizing sick and poor people, which is actually how most insurance from employers works.
Standing in front of a basic PowerPoint, the internet had fun with Ryan's "f*ck the poor!" presentation.
Some people got to what he was really saying.
And had fun with what Ryan wishes he could show off.