At the highest level of politics, you never know when a seemingly friendly citizen is really just trying to make you look stupid. Just ask Kellyanne Conway, who once posed for a video selfie with a guy who smilingly instructed her to say "I'm ruining America!" We really hope he didn't get deported for that.

The deserving victim this time out is House Speaker Paul Ryan, who led the charge to pass a bill that would dismantle our existing healthcare system and establish some kind of Hunger Games-type dystopia. The Republican talking point on this, for years, has been that they'll "repeal and replace" Obamacare. But if you take a closer look at the shirt the guy next to Ryan here is wearing, you'll get a more brutally accurate idea of their pitch: "Repeal and go f**k yourself."

Classic oversight by Ryan, who was probably just happy that any human being is still willing to stand next to him in public at this point. And he paid dearly.

OMG not all heroes wear capes but they sure as hell wear that shirt 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Ashleyです! 🚀🕹📺🎙 (@AshleyEsqueda) May 6, 2017

Probably the best gif for this situation. pic.twitter.com/Jj7Gjy5hHC — Toni (@o0Antonia0o) May 6, 2017

Didn't read the bill or your shirt. — Tommy (@__TommyButler) May 6, 2017

Who needs affordable health care for pre-existing conditions when you've got PANCAKES!!! — catswaller (@catswaller) May 6, 2017

Love that he puts his last name on the tag like the 24M people he just screwed don't know that face — Joe Marsh (@MarsJoe14) May 6, 2017

The shirt-trolling is a victory, to be sure. And you can buy this tee for yourself right here before your congressman's next town hall meeting. But is it enough? To bring down the GOP establishment, we have to think bigger. Much bigger.

Whoever scores the picture with Trump wearing a "I'm with stupid" shirt wins the internet. — robbiese7en (@robbiese7en) May 6, 2017

Game on.

