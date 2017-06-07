Today is Mike Pence's birthday. And Speaker of the House/overly eager camp counselor Paul Ryan just made it very easy for you to wish the VP a "very happy birthday," simply by sharing this tweet:
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan also just made it very easy for you to troll the VP on his birthday. And Twitter was ready. This badly-thought-out plan quickly turned into a birthday roast, which we hope Mike Pence enjoys as much as he enjoyed that LGBT dance party outside his house!
Here's a sampling of the "happy birthdays" the Vice President has received so far:
Others did have messages to deliver to Mike Pence. None of them were "happy birthday":
And sometimes, the fewest words make the strongest points:
We are not seeing too many "happy birthdays" in this "happy birthday" thread.
The closest is this:
So what does Mike Pence have to do to get a happy birthday????
Seems unlikely he's getting one anytime soon.
Maybe next year.