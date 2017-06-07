Advertising

Today is Mike Pence's birthday. And Speaker of the House/overly eager camp counselor Paul Ryan just made it very easy for you to wish the VP a "very happy birthday," simply by sharing this tweet:

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan also just made it very easy for you to troll the VP on his birthday. And Twitter was ready. This badly-thought-out plan quickly turned into a birthday roast, which we hope Mike Pence enjoys as much as he enjoyed that LGBT dance party outside his house!

Here's a sampling of the "happy birthdays" the Vice President has received so far:

Others did have messages to deliver to Mike Pence. None of them were "happy birthday":

And sometimes, the fewest words make the strongest points:

We are not seeing too many "happy birthdays" in this "happy birthday" thread.

The closest is this:

So what does Mike Pence have to do to get a happy birthday????

Seems unlikely he's getting one anytime soon.

Maybe next year.

