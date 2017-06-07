Advertising

Today is Mike Pence's birthday. And Speaker of the House/overly eager camp counselor Paul Ryan just made it very easy for you to wish the VP a "very happy birthday," simply by sharing this tweet:

Retweet to join me in wishing our @VP, Mike Pence, a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/GX2x5zl0fQ — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 7, 2017

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan also just made it very easy for you to troll the VP on his birthday. And Twitter was ready. This badly-thought-out plan quickly turned into a birthday roast, which we hope Mike Pence enjoys as much as he enjoyed that LGBT dance party outside his house!

Advertising

Here's a sampling of the "happy birthdays" the Vice President has received so far:

did he pop his head out to drumps ass to eat a slice of cake! — poloblunts (@shittingmoney) June 7, 2017

History will remember U as fully complicit in the corruption and dishonesty that wounded, or killed, what the Founders began — ginny k (@ginbibi) June 7, 2017

with all of his discriminatory practices, and the GOP's continued support for a corrupt president, i'll be withholding any well wishes. — ryan boyd (@ryguyrg) June 7, 2017

Advertising

You slimy load of strange boils — Donald Emoji Trump (@emojiDonalTrump) June 7, 2017

Sorry but i can't help but immediately think of the millions of Americans you are trying to take health care away from. — Crookita (@crookita) June 7, 2017

Let me ask my husband for permission. 🙄 — Nats Dog (@zonkerscm) June 7, 2017

Does Mother allow non-relations to participate in such intimate conversation?? — Sinead O'Rebellion (@DWhitINger) June 7, 2017

Advertising

Others did have messages to deliver to Mike Pence. None of them were "happy birthday":

Dear Mike Pence,

I hope your day sucks! — Sheri McMahon (@shrimcmahon) June 7, 2017

Sorry, wish he's very unhappy as he has no respect for LGBTQ or women. — Andrew Dvorak (@aldsnipe) June 7, 2017

How sweet. In a few years you can have cake in prison — Les (@choson827) June 7, 2017

Advertising

And sometimes, the fewest words make the strongest points:

No. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 7, 2017

Hard pass. — Liberty Posse (@libertyposse) June 7, 2017

Advertising

I'm busy. Thanks though. — Dee...Just Dee (@TruthSeeker526) June 7, 2017

Hard pass. — Schadenfreude (@GraySky66) June 7, 2017

No. — Headless Norseman (@tasvike) June 7, 2017

Absolutely not — piccone, andrew (@AndrewPiccone) June 7, 2017

Advertising

🖕🏾you and him. — Mooya (@just_Mooya) June 7, 2017

We are not seeing too many "happy birthdays" in this "happy birthday" thread.

The closest is this: I'd pay at least a buck for someone to send him a stripper. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 7, 2017

So what does Mike Pence have to do to get a happy birthday????

I'll wish him a HBD when he gets his hands outta my pants and stops trying to push his archaic reproductive limitations on me. — Liberally Blonde 😼❄ (@ElGweebus) June 7, 2017

Advertising

Seems unlikely he's getting one anytime soon.

Maybe next year.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.