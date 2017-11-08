Sister of homophobe who lost yesterday's Virginia election is slamming him on social media.

On Tuesday night in Virginia, transgender woman Danica Roem beat out Robert G. Marshall for a seat in the House, making her the United States' first openly transgender state representative, according to the Washington Post.
Her opponent, Marshall, was generally considered one of the most conservative lawmakers in Virginia—he authored the controversial "bathroom bill" and once referred to himself as Virginia's "chief homophobe." Marshall had refused all along to debate Roem, and continually misgendered her, calling her "he" and "him."
Roem's victory over Marshall had a lot of people practically dancing with joy, and it seems Marshall's own sister, Paula Marshall Nucci, is one of the people happy to see karma bite her bro in the ass.
Twitter user @AaronTheH tweeted a screengrab of a Facebook post written by Nucci on November 7, in which she wrote:
That was my brother who lost his seat in the House of Delegates race in Va. He wouldn't debate her. He wouldn't call her "her" or "she." Maybe if he weren't so judgmental and homophobic, he could have lost with dignity. I'm not happy my brother lost his job, but all I can say is, karma brother.
Nucci's political preferences definitely lean Democratic, as evidenced by her tweet on Tuesday, "Hey Virginia go BLUE today!!!"
And on Tuesday night, Nucci tweeted, "It's going down, I'm yelling timber!!!"
It was Marshall's outright hatred of LGBTQ+ people that inspired Roem, a journalist from Northern Virginia, to run for his seat in the first place, Slate reports. Not only did Marshall decline to debate Roem and insult her by using the wrong pronouns to refer to her, he also ran a campaign ad featuring a video of her old band, accusing her of "shocking" and "lewd behavior."
In response, Roem made an ad of her own, called "Inspire."
Congratulations to Danica Roem, who most certainly did make history on Tuesday. And the fact that she beat out one of Virginia's most conservative lawmakers, a 13-term incumbentat that, is the icing on the karma cake.