Sister of homophobe who lost yesterday's Virginia election is slamming him on social media.

On Tuesday night in Virginia, transgender woman Danica Roem beat out Robert G. Marshall for a seat in the House, making her the United States' first openly transgender state representative, according to the Washington Post.

Her opponent, Marshall, was generally considered one of the most conservative lawmakers in Virginia—he authored the controversial "bathroom bill" and once referred to himself as Virginia's "chief homophobe." Marshall had refused all along to debate Roem, and continually misgendered her, calling her "he" and "him."

Roem's victory over Marshall had a lot of people practically dancing with joy, and it seems Marshall's own sister, Paula Marshall Nucci, is one of the people happy to see karma bite her bro in the ass.

Twitter user @AaronTheH tweeted a screengrab of a Facebook post written by Nucci on November 7, in which she wrote: