Dad must be so proud!

Two of the children of President Donald Trump, who Photoshops himself onto fake Time magazine covers and has them displayed in his golf clubs, are on the cover of a magazine for real.

People magazine has an "exposé" on how the elder Trump kids (and kid-in-law) are coping with being implicated in the ever-expanding Russia scandal. It turns out that Donny's big boys are having a "miserable" time:

A friend of the Trump brothers tells PEOPLE they hate their role as First Sons: “Eric and Don, they never wanted this.” Adds a source in their circle: “Don can’t do any deals, because he’ll be overly scrutinized. He just goes to work every day and is miserable.”

[world's tiniest violin plays] Giphy

Good news, boys: Dad's presidency might not last for years!

The People cover story also interviews both President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush's ethics czar about the legality (well, illegality) of Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer for dirt on Hillary Clinton:

Richard Painter, the chief White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, considers the actions “treason.” “It is betraying your own country in the hands of a foreign adversary,” Painter tells PEOPLE. He notes that under the Bush administration, Don Jr. would have been in custody and brought in for questioning. “I think there are grounds here on campaign finance violations alone that it is illegal,” he says.

[Even tinier violin plays] Giphy

While Junior may be "miserable," he's not miserable enough to change his sheepish devotion to his father.

“The loyalty within this family is insane,” says a family friend especially close to Don Jr. and Eric. “They would never speak against their dad.” Adds the source in the brothers’ circle, “You can’t bite the hand that feeds you, but he [Don Jr.] can’t wait for these four years to be over.”

Me, too, Don. Me, too.

