As Donald Trump addressed the Boy Scouts of America on Monday night, he broke with years of presidential tradition by wading deep into partisan politics—politicizing an organization that says they're "wholly non-partisan and does not promote any one position, product, service, political candidate or philosophy."

Forget politics, he mentioned a rich friend of his having sex on a yacht. To the boy scouts.

In the wake of that boat-related "embarrassing spectacle," Obama's former White House photographer, Pete Souza, returned to Instagram with a picture of what a classy presidential interaction with the scouts is supposed to look like.

I can assure you, POTUS was not telling this Cub Scout and the Boy Scouts who followed about his electoral college victory. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

At the event Monday night, Trump regaled the scouts with his recollection of election night.

"You remember that incredible night with the maps," he said, according to TIME. "But then Wisconsin came in. Many many years. Michigan came in. And we worked hard there. You know, my opponent didn't work hard there. She [Clinton] was told she was gonna win Michigan and I said, wait a minute the car industry is going to move to Mexico."

It went on and on, in front the 40,000 strong crowd of youths at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree.

Thousands of Boy Scouts look on as @realDonaldTrump addresses the Boy Scouts of America's 2017 National Scout Jamboree. #2017Jambo pic.twitter.com/PFpNqvmBsC — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) July 24, 2017

Apparently, they did not make Donald Trump memorize the Boy Scout Oath.

On my honor, I will do my best

To do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law;

To help other people at all times;

To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.

Hey, 0 for 3 ain't bad, right?

