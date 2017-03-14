Pete Souza, former White House photographer for President Obama, has spent the better part of the last few months trolling Donald Trump on Instagram. His posts, perfectly timed to the hot-button Trump disaster of the day, have been unmistakable.
For example, when the Muslim ban rolled out, Souza posted:
Or when Trump reportedly got in a fight with the Prime Minister of Australia, for god's sake:
Well, another day another dollar, and the latest Trump mistake comes courtesy of his beleaguered top advisor, the always creative Kellyanne Conway. You may have heard her latest comments, suggesting that Obama spied on Trump through a microwave while trying to defend her boss's ludicrous "wiretapping" comments.
Pete Souza heard. So Pete Souza shared this image:
He included the disclaimer that "someone has been photoshopping one of my photos" and "for the record, it wasn't me." Okay, Pete Souza, but we'll let you enjoy those 70,000 likes on the photo anyway. Looking forward to your next troll.
Here's a bonus, and this time Souza doesn't deflect the shade to an anonymous photoshopper:
"Glad he only tweeted out facts with this device."