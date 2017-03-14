Advertising

For example, when the Muslim ban rolled out, Souza posted:

Talking with a young refugee at a Dignity for Children Foundation classroom in 2015. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:16am PST

Or when Trump reportedly got in a fight with the Prime Minister of Australia, for god's sake:

Talking with then Prime Minister John Key of New Zealand, left, and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia last September at the ASEAN gala dinner. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

Well, another day another dollar, and the latest Trump mistake comes courtesy of his beleaguered top advisor, the always creative Kellyanne Conway. You may have heard her latest comments, suggesting that Obama spied on Trump through a microwave while trying to defend her boss's ludicrous "wiretapping" comments.

Pete Souza heard. So Pete Souza shared this image:

Someone has been photoshopping one of my photos. For the record, it wasn't me. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

He included the disclaimer that "someone has been photoshopping one of my photos" and "for the record, it wasn't me." Okay, Pete Souza, but we'll let you enjoy those 70,000 likes on the photo anyway. Looking forward to your next troll.

Here's a bonus, and this time Souza doesn't deflect the shade to an anonymous photoshopper:

Glad he only tweeted out facts with his device. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

"Glad he only tweeted out facts with this device."

