Obama's White House photographer trolls Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet with two pictures.

In case you missed it, Donald Trump kicked off 2018 with this tweet directed at North Korean leader Kim Jung Un discussing his big "nuclear button."

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Yeah, you can let your mind run wild with that one.

Shortly after the tweet was posted, Obama's former White House photographer, Pete Souza, uploaded a few pics to Instagram.

In the first, we see a picture of a soldier holding what is known as the "nuclear football." You see, the "nuclear button" that Trump refers to in his tweets is really not a button at all, so if you were picturing a giant red button that said "TOTAL DESTRUCTION" on it or something, you are sadly mistaken. Instead, the "nuclear button" is really this briefcase, whose contents could be used authorize a nuclear attack if the president is away from fixed command centers.

God help us. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 2, 2018 at 7:56pm PST

Souza captioned the image with a simple, "God help us."

Souza also uploaded this image of small red button on the Resolute desk, but sorry, this one also won't start World War III either. This button just calls for the valet.

Both pictures are pretty obvious digs at Trump, but this is hardly the first time Souza has trolled the president.