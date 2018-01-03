Obama's White House photographer trolls Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet with two pictures.

In case you missed it, Donald Trump kicked off 2018 with this tweet directed at North Korean leader Kim Jung Un discussing his big "nuclear button."
Yeah, you can let your mind run wild with that one.
Shortly after the tweet was posted, Obama's former White House photographer, Pete Souza, uploaded a few pics to Instagram.
In the first, we see a picture of a soldier holding what is known as the "nuclear football." You see, the "nuclear button" that Trump refers to in his tweets is really not a button at all, so if you were picturing a giant red button that said "TOTAL DESTRUCTION" on it or something, you are sadly mistaken. Instead, the "nuclear button" is really this briefcase, whose contents could be used authorize a nuclear attack if the president is away from fixed command centers.
Souza captioned the image with a simple, "God help us."
Souza also uploaded this image of small red button on the Resolute desk, but sorry, this one also won't start World War III either. This button just calls for the valet.
Both pictures are pretty obvious digs at Trump, but this is hardly the first time Souza has trolled the president.
As a matter of fact, Souza has been routinely spoofing Trump and his administration since he took office nearly a year ago.