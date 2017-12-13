A Republican’s savage burn of Steve Bannon has people momentarily liking a Republican.

After Republicans lost a Senate seat in one of the reddest state in the Union, people in the party immediately started blaming Steve Bannon.

The investment banker-turned-blogger-turned-White House chief strategist-turned-blogger again backed Roy Moore in what he considered to be a populist insurgency. But alas, Alabama voters (thank you, black women!!!!) were dubious about being represented by an alleged pedophile.

Republican consultants and commentators proceeded to dunk on him right away.

Consider for a moment the magnitude of Steve Bannon’s genius. Not every man can make an AL senate race close. Steve Bannon can. — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 13, 2017

Steve Bannon's campaign to depose Mitch McConnell takes a big step forward, by throwing away a seat in a ruby red state — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) December 13, 2017

Take a moment and consider the utter incompetence of having nothing really to do with Moore's primary victory, but rushing to claim responsibility for it, and thus now being seen as responsible for this disaster. I give you Steve Bannon. — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) December 13, 2017

The Bannon bloodletting is coming in. This from a longtime GOP political strategist. pic.twitter.com/WHtXo1TqZ7 — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 13, 2017

The Bannon-bashing continued on TV this morning when Republican congressman Peter King called on him to leave politics, and said he looks like "some disheveled drunk that wondered onto the political stage."