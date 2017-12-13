A Republican’s savage burn of Steve Bannon has people momentarily liking a Republican.

After Republicans lost a Senate seat in one of the reddest state in the Union, people in the party immediately started blaming Steve Bannon.
The investment banker-turned-blogger-turned-White House chief strategist-turned-blogger again backed Roy Moore in what he considered to be a populist insurgency. But alas, Alabama voters (thank you, black women!!!!) were dubious about being represented by an alleged pedophile.
Republican consultants and commentators proceeded to dunk on him right away.
The Bannon-bashing continued on TV this morning when Republican congressman Peter King called on him to leave politics, and said he looks like "some disheveled drunk that wondered onto the political stage."
People from both sides of the aisle came together to celebrate that stellar burn.
Other people also chimed in to say it's too late for the Republicans to try and distance themselves from the disheveled drunk. Trump is president, so it's the
