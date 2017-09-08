Advertising

Besides Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, many U.S. residents are also currently experiencing Hurricane Trump Administration.

Since Hurricane Harvey began wreaking damage in Texas, Ivanka Trump, advisor to and daughter of Donald Trump, has been the subject of criticism for spamming Twitter feeds with tweets about tax reform and other nonsense, instead of ways to help the hurricane's victims. Additionally, it's been reported that Ivanka Trump promised to try to convince her climate change-denying father to acknowledge that climate change is real. However, her failure to accomplish that during the hurricanes (as well as during the Paris climate accord) has led her critics to start a petition entitled "Change the Name of Hurricane Irma to Hurricane Ivanka."

Advertising

The petition appeared on the organization Care2's petition website earlier this week, and as of Friday morning, it bears almost all 11,000 signatures it asks for. The petition explains how the Trump administration's stance on climate change will be detrimental:

Unfortunately, the Trump administration is on a fast track setting climate progress back, which will only exacerbate the effect of future storms. By packing the administration with climate change deniers, withdrawing from the Paris climate accords, dismantling a federal advisory committee on climate change, and dealing blow after blow to the scientific community, the Trump administration has shown that it is completely irresponsible when it comes to climate change.

Advertising

The petition then explains why it is targeting Ivanka Trump in particular.

Even Ivanka Trump, who promised to try to influence her father on certain issues like climate change, has quietly accepted the administration’s lack of action on this very serious issue. Ivanka Trump can say what she wants about climate change, but as long as she quietly stands back, she remains complicit in the destruction we all face at the hands of her father’s administration.



That’s why we’re petitioning the World Meteorological Association to rename Hurricane Irma to Hurricane Ivanka. We need to put pressure on members of Trump’s administration to take real a stand for the health and safety of our world and generations to come.

Advertising

As explained by Live Science, the World Meteorological Association is responsible for naming hurricanes. Lists of names are predetermined and then chosen in alphabetical order from the rotation when a hurricane is brewing. So while it seems unlikely the World Meteorological Association would change Irma's name mid-hurricane, members if the association probably agree with the petition's stance on climate change–so the outcome is up in the air. We may as well get this baby to 11,000 signatures and find out.

Since the petition began making waves on the internet, Ivanka Trump has shared one tweet about Hurricane Irma.

Advertising

Thoughts & prayers to those in the path of #HurricaneIrma. Go to https://t.co/3ibCozS278 for safety tips & follow @fema to stay informed! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 8, 2017

She also retweeted a tweet of her father's:

I encourage EVERYONE in the path of #HurricaneIrma to heed the advice and orders of local & state officials! https://t.co/AQmawTpZs0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

At least Trump encourages people to take the advice of their local and state officials and not their federal officials, a.k.a. him and his administration, who clearly know nothing about climate change.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.