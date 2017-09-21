Piers Morgan is making headlines, again. So get ready to read all about it and then take a long nap. The notoriously provocative British TV host/professional Twitter troll has written a viral column defending a group of white UNH students' right to sing the n-word in a video that went viral this week.
He also blamed Kanye West and other rappers for using the n-word in the song at all, stirring up a heated debate on Twitter (which ultimately got the attention he probably wanted in the first place).
For context: earlier this week, someone at the University of New Hampshire posted an Instagram story showing a group of white students singing along to Kanye West's "Gold Digger." They are seen singing all of the words, including the n-word. The video was picked up and shared by campus group All Eyes on UNH, where it wracked up nearly 50,000 views:
Well, you guessed it: Piers Morgan had some thoughts. Lots of thoughts actually. A whole Daily Mail column's worth of thoughts on the subject. In summation: he feels strongly that white people should be able to say the n-word. He also claimed that "almost every rapper in America" uses the n-word, and slammed rappers like Kanye West for singing the word in their songs.
Before even posting the column, he riled up Twitter with this tweet in which he uses the n-word while "asking" if it's okay for white people to use the word:
Twitter was NOT having it. Even rapper Talib Kweli weighed in on the subject, again.
While others ripped into Morgan and other white people who defend their right to use of the word:
The tweets sparked a debate about whether or not white people should be allowed to say it.
Meanwhile, Piers just keeps using the word.
Oy, this was tiring. BRB I have to lie down until 2018.