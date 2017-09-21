Advertising

Piers Morgan is making headlines, again. So get ready to read all about it and then take a long nap. The notoriously provocative British TV host/professional Twitter troll has written a viral column defending a group of white UNH students' right to sing the n-word in a video that went viral this week.

He also blamed Kanye West and other rappers for using the n-word in the song at all, stirring up a heated debate on Twitter (which ultimately got the attention he probably wanted in the first place).

For context: earlier this week, someone at the University of New Hampshire posted an Instagram story showing a group of white students singing along to Kanye West's "Gold Digger." They are seen singing all of the words, including the n-word. The video was picked up and shared by campus group All Eyes on UNH, where it wracked up nearly 50,000 views:

A member of Alpha Phi Sorority put up this video of girls singing along to Gold Digger by Kanye West on her Instagram story. The girls sing the n-word without thinking of the implications. This is a showcase of ignorance and that the Panhellenic Council should do better in combating racism. The first step is addressing willful ignorance. #RacistUNH University of New Hampshire Posted by All Eyes on UNH on Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Well, you guessed it: Piers Morgan had some thoughts. Lots of thoughts actually. A whole Daily Mail column's worth of thoughts on the subject. In summation: he feels strongly that white people should be able to say the n-word. He also claimed that "almost every rapper in America" uses the n-word, and slammed rappers like Kanye West for singing the word in their songs.

Before even posting the column, he riled up Twitter with this tweet in which he uses the n-word while "asking" if it's okay for white people to use the word:

Should white girls be allowed to sing 'niggas'?

New column posting very soon. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2017

Twitter was NOT having it. Even rapper Talib Kweli weighed in on the subject, again.

Why is @piersmorgan obsessed with telling ppl who is allowed to say nigga and who isn't? I wrote abt his nigga obsession 2 years ago. — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) September 21, 2017

While others ripped into Morgan and other white people who defend their right to use of the word:

There is literally one word white people aren't allowed to say and they have to have tantrums over it. https://t.co/cIfHmXoCnN — Rebecca Manning Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) September 21, 2017

The tweets sparked a debate about whether or not white people should be allowed to say it.

It shouldn't be in music if it's not meant to be said. It's not okay for some to literally sing it on the radio and others not be able to. — KareBear (@KareBearTexas) September 21, 2017

black people are reclaiming the word, it should be allowed in their artistry without the inclusion of others based on the history. — kiera 🌺 (@sabrinaduas) September 21, 2017

I just can't believe people get so hurt that they can't say one word, does it really alter their life THAT much? It's outrageous! — kiera 🌺 (@sabrinaduas) September 21, 2017

Its all about power, white people can't stand being told they can't do something. pic.twitter.com/oLf781slSL — CleverMonster (@CleverMonsterCT) September 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Piers just keeps using the word.

Is 'nigga' the same as 'n****r'?

What is your opinion?

Many black Americans disagree over this point. https://t.co/nzWn9Md7eJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2017

Oy, this was tiring. BRB I have to lie down until 2018.

