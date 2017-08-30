Advertising

In case you're unfamiliar with Planned Parenthood, it's a nonprofit that provides affordable healthcare to women in the form of gynecological visits, birth control, abortions, STD tests, sexual education, and more. Although if you asked some lesser-informed conservatives who believe that women should not have agency over their bodies, they'd tell you Planned Parenthood is nothing more than a murder house for fetuses.

And while anti-abortion advocates often waste away the day by trolling Planned Parenthood tweets, the organization's most recent tweet inspired trolls to take things to a whole new level.

Fill in the blank: The person I’m going out with can never ________. Tell us your dating dealbreakers. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) August 29, 2017

Whoever runs social media over at Planned Parenthood probably thought people would simply respond with dating dealbreakers like, "cheat," "post a shirtless selfie in earnest," or "express support for Donald Trump."

However, less than 24 hours after posting the tweet, it boasts over 1,700 replies, most of which are from anti-abortion trolls. Basically, their only dealbreakers are being pro-choice and supporting Planned Parenthood. (For what it's worth, those things are not mutually exclusive.)

Think abortion is acceptable. — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) August 29, 2017

Support the murder of unborn children — anne (@ge0rgianne) August 29, 2017

support the mass slaughter of infants https://t.co/cgNQRwQgXo — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 29, 2017

Think that babies aren't people — Michael Gray (@graywolf) August 29, 2017

Donate to Planned Parenthood. — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) August 30, 2017

promote or support or condone a woman killing his child. — ProLife Wife (@prolife_wife) August 29, 2017

Support killing preborn human beings — Educe™ curriculum (@educelife) August 29, 2017

Support abortion — Gigi Pera Salmon (@Gigipera93) August 30, 2017

Work for Planned Parenthood. — spicysaurus (@spicysaurus5) August 30, 2017

Not to mention, many critics of Planned Parenthood apparently believe the organization sells body parts.

Newsflash: it doesn't.

Agree to selling body parts — Redneck Sondra (@sondra_bergan) August 30, 2017

Support the murder of the unborn and the sale of murdered baby parts. — (((Quigs))) (@JamesBQuigley) August 30, 2017

Disgusting organization, selling parts from the most innocent and then trying to lie about it. Hope to see you put out of business. — Doug Dixon (@DougDixon50) August 30, 2017

Sell baby parts — ckrushing (@crushing14) August 30, 2017

Fill in the blank: The person I’m going out with can never: dismember and sell babies — PZMedic (@Paul_Zilio) August 30, 2017

Believe it's okay to sell aborted body parts. — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) August 30, 2017

Harvest baby organs to sell — Chris (@concretevol) August 29, 2017

Kill the unborn or sell their body parts — Suze 🎏 (@susan220) August 29, 2017

sell human organs on the black market. — Daryl Budd (@DRWBudd) August 29, 2017

Chop up babies, and sell their parts — Justamom (@lnrobbins9) August 29, 2017

I don't know about you, but my dating dealbreaker is being ignorant enough to believe that Planned Parenthood sells body parts from aborted fetuses.

