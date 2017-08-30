In case you're unfamiliar with Planned Parenthood, it's a nonprofit that provides affordable healthcare to women in the form of gynecological visits, birth control, abortions, STD tests, sexual education, and more. Although if you asked some lesser-informed conservatives who believe that women should not have agency over their bodies, they'd tell you Planned Parenthood is nothing more than a murder house for fetuses.
And while anti-abortion advocates often waste away the day by trolling Planned Parenthood tweets, the organization's most recent tweet inspired trolls to take things to a whole new level.
Whoever runs social media over at Planned Parenthood probably thought people would simply respond with dating dealbreakers like, "cheat," "post a shirtless selfie in earnest," or "express support for Donald Trump."
However, less than 24 hours after posting the tweet, it boasts over 1,700 replies, most of which are from anti-abortion trolls. Basically, their only dealbreakers are being pro-choice and supporting Planned Parenthood. (For what it's worth, those things are not mutually exclusive.)
Not to mention, many critics of Planned Parenthood apparently believe the organization sells body parts.
Newsflash: it doesn't.
I don't know about you, but my dating dealbreaker is being ignorant enough to believe that Planned Parenthood sells body parts from aborted fetuses.