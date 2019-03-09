Police searched a stage 4 cancer patient's room for marijuana and people aren't exactly thrilled.

Maybe you're one of the millions of people in the United States who use marijuana for medical reasons. I personally use it to treat chronic anxiety, depression, insomnia, and nausea. It helps me eat, sleep, and function at maximum capacity, and there are many others like me who benefit from marijuana's medicinal properties. However, marijuana remains criminalized in most states and as a narcotic, there's still stigma and misunderstanding around its medical - and, let's be real, recreational - usage. One recent news story brought its contested status to the forefront in a way that's super dramatic - and people aren't pleased.

This week a video began circulating on Twitter that depicts police officers searching a cancer patient's room for marijuana. The patient in question is Nolan Sousley, who's currently battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He uses CBD capsules to manage his weight loss, nausea, and appetite as he approaches the end of his life.