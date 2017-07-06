Advertising

On Thursday, President Trump was met at Krasinskich Square in Warsaw, Poland by two things he hates: protest and literature.

According to the Huffington Post, "a dozen women arrived at the protest dressed as handmaids" to counter the crowd of Trump's supporters. The president was visiting the city on his way to the G20 summit.

Dressed in the red cloaks and white bonnets known to readers of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale (and more recently, fans of the hit show on Hulu), the statement was less than subtle.

Advertising

Although Trump may not have gotten the message, since this is his bookshelf:

A contact sends along a picture of a bookcase in what's called the Old State Department Library in the EEOB. It's the first thing you see pic.twitter.com/o4hNMkyDJr — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 26, 2017

In the novel, Atwood portrays a dystopian future where women have no rights and even less reproductive freedom.

The "handmaids" in the story wear red cloaks that denote their job as sex slaves, and the white bonnets act as "blinders" that keep them from looking around and easily communicating with one another.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Trump's positions on abortion and healthcare have done nothing to reassure women in the real world of the United States' commitment to those very things.

Trump has made horrifying statements about women's faces and acted inappropriately with female journalists, and that's just in the last week. He's limited access to reproductive health around the world and proposed an American healthcare system that does wonders for destroying maternity care. There's also the charges of sexual assault.

Advertising

This isn't the first protest to take advantage of the striking red imagery.

Inspired by 'The Handmail's Tale,' these women dressed up as handmaids and protested on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/ocPojHXJD7 — Mic (@mic) June 28, 2017

Handmaids are now circled around an anti-GOP healthcare plan rally that MoveOn, PP and others are kicking off pic.twitter.com/kEeBBZ3G5n — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 27, 2017

Women wearing "Handmaids Tale"-inspired costumes circled the Capitol today to protest the Senate Republican health care bill. pic.twitter.com/Zn70Qmv7fX — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 27, 2017

Advertising

Between reports that Trump had friendly politicians bus supporters to his speech and the signs at the above protest, there's plenty of evidence that Trump's welcome in Poland wasn't as warm as his future tweets will make it seem.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.