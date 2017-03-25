Advertising

For now, Trumpcare is dead. The Obama-era health law it was supposed to replace is still the law of the land. Republicans, despite control of the White House and both sides of Congress, and with President Trump acting as party whip, couldn't even pull themselves together to vote on their garbage bill.

So if you were watching some college basketball last night and saw a commercial thanking your Republican representatives for repealing Obamacare, you probably did a double take. Because didn't that... not happen?

Advertising

This ad and several others like it, tailored to specific markets and representatives, aired courtesy of the conservative American Action Network PAC, which is either wasting its money or really doubling down on the whole "fake news"/"alternative facts" angle. Because the sad thing is, you know at least some people who watched these commercials totally believed them.

Even more amazingly, these phony videos have been on American Action Network since March 14, well before any scheduled vote on Trumpcare. They were just too excited and confident about stripping away insurance for millions!

Advertising

But hey, guys, really: don't worry about keeping your promises. Plenty of people get reelected for decades without doing that.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.