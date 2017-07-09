Advertising

Every day we have to wake up to another round of Trump tweets is a brand-new nightmare that still manages to feel like a repeat of the previous one. But while many of us continue to bang our heads against a wall, it's worth remembering that millions of people voted for the man and still support him... right?

Well, maybe not as many as you think. In a hilarious new survey from the respected pollsters at Quinnipiac University, American voters gave Trump "a near-record negative 36 - 58 percent job approval rating." The poll also revealed that Trump is losing ground with independent voters and that his core base is eroding: white men and voters without a college degree—who both decisively backed him even a few weeks ago—are now beginning to desert him.

But by far the best part of this poll is where they asked participants what single word first came to mind when they thought of Trump. If he ever sees this list, he's probably going to start firing some nukes at blue states.

9. What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Donald Trump? (Numbers are not percentages. Figures show the number of times each response was given. This table reports only words that were mentioned at least five times.)

   idiot         39 incompetent   31 liar          30 leader        25 unqualified   25 president     22 strong        21 businessman   18 ignorant      16 egotistical   15 asshole       13 stupid        13 arrogant      12 trying        12 bully         11 business      11 narcissist    11 successful    11 disgusting    10 great         10 clown          9 dishonest      9 racist         9 American       8 bigot          8 good           8 money          8 smart          8 buffoon        7 con-man        7 crazy          7 different      7 disaster       7 rich           7 despicable     6 dictator       6 aggressive     5 blowhard       5 decisive       5 embarrassment  5 evil           5 greedy         5 inexperienced  5 mental         5 negotiator     5 patriotism     5

As amusing as it is to see "idiot" in the number one slot, I actually might be laughing more at the people who think Trump is "strong." This guy?

Anyway: heckuva job, Trumpy. It's touching to see that a man who only wanted everyone to like him is now one of the most reviled humans alive.

