Advertising

Every day we have to wake up to another round of Trump tweets is a brand-new nightmare that still manages to feel like a repeat of the previous one. But while many of us continue to bang our heads against a wall, it's worth remembering that millions of people voted for the man and still support him... right?

Well, maybe not as many as you think. In a hilarious new survey from the respected pollsters at Quinnipiac University, American voters gave Trump "a near-record negative 36 - 58 percent job approval rating." The poll also revealed that Trump is losing ground with independent voters and that his core base is eroding: white men and voters without a college degree—who both decisively backed him even a few weeks ago—are now beginning to desert him.

Advertising

But by far the best part of this poll is where they asked participants what single word first came to mind when they thought of Trump. If he ever sees this list, he's probably going to start firing some nukes at blue states.

9. What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Donald Trump? (Numbers are not percentages. Figures show the number of times each response was given. This table reports only words that were mentioned at least five times.) idiot 39 incompetent 31 liar 30 leader 25 unqualified 25 president 22 strong 21 businessman 18 ignorant 16 egotistical 15 asshole 13 stupid 13 arrogant 12 trying 12 bully 11 business 11 narcissist 11 successful 11 disgusting 10 great 10 clown 9 dishonest 9 racist 9 American 8 bigot 8 good 8 money 8 smart 8 buffoon 7 con-man 7 crazy 7 different 7 disaster 7 rich 7 despicable 6 dictator 6 aggressive 5 blowhard 5 decisive 5 embarrassment 5 evil 5 greedy 5 inexperienced 5 mental 5 negotiator 5 patriotism 5

Advertising

As amusing as it is to see "idiot" in the number one slot, I actually might be laughing more at the people who think Trump is "strong." This guy?

TRUMP HAS MAMMOTH ASS,AND VISIBLE PANTY LINE 😉 pic.twitter.com/8hCAgWUQj3 — Cher (@cher) June 24, 2017

Anyway: heckuva job, Trumpy. It's touching to see that a man who only wanted everyone to like him is now one of the most reviled humans alive.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.