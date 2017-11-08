Watch regular dude Barack Obama report to jury duty with his fellow citizens.

While you might think Barack Obama is better than us, he's now just a regular dude, serving on a jury of his peers even though he has none.

Former President Obama was summoned for jury duty in Chicago, and was so charmingly chill about it as he arrived at the civic center.

Well, after the Secret Service motorcade followed him there of course.

Former President @BarackObama reports for jury duty in Chicago pic.twitter.com/xFVokSZwxE — POLITICO (@politico) November 8, 2017

But once he entered the building, Regular Man Obama tried his best to blend in, although everyone wanted the honor of shaking his hand.

Obama shakes hands as he enters the building for jury duty pic.twitter.com/ad4pKytr97 — POLITICO (@politico) November 8, 2017

The tweets from his fellow jurors are the only time you're jealous not to have been summoned.

While being extremely cool, Obama couldn't help but slip into his politician voice and thank his fellow citizens for doing their mandatory service.