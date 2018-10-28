The President of the United States of America doesn't seem to know how umbrellas work.

If you're having umbrella problems, I feel bad for you, son. I've got 99 problems (and growing!), but, fortunately, not knowing how umbrellas work ain't one. Unfortunately, the same can't be said about the President of the United States of America.

Yesterday, Trump was boarding Air Force One in the rain, umbrella in hand. And as he attempted to enter the door, instead of doing what 99% of humans do and closing the umbrella, he did this:

look at this fucking psychopath pic.twitter.com/fDwWiXcJlr — nosaJ (@houstonbred) October 27, 2018

Trump basically discarded the umbrella like a piece of trash he didn't know what to do with, and left it rolling around in the rain. If you're relating to that umbrella right now, you're not alone.

wow we are all that umbrella — Zom_bieDam🧟‍♂️ (@Tom_Beedham) October 27, 2018

True, true.