The President of the United States of America doesn't seem to know how umbrellas work.

If you're having umbrella problems, I feel bad for you, son. I've got 99 problems (and growing!), but, fortunately, not knowing how umbrellas work ain't one. Unfortunately, the same can't be said about the President of the United States of America.
Yesterday, Trump was boarding Air Force One in the rain, umbrella in hand. And as he attempted to enter the door, instead of doing what 99% of humans do and closing the umbrella, he did this:
Trump basically discarded the umbrella like a piece of trash he didn't know what to do with, and left it rolling around in the rain. If you're relating to that umbrella right now, you're not alone.
True, true.
Yup.
And others are noting that the gesture, though small, says a lot about who he is as a person (selfish, entitled, incompetent, to name a few).
As many have pointed out, this is not the first time Trump has been called out for umbrella misuse and abuse. In fact, he's known for hogging umbrellas and letting his wife get soaking wet (not in the good way).
A bad one, bruh. A very, very bad one.