The 6 most bonkers moments from today's White House press briefing.

Today's White House press briefing features special guest stars National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster and Guy With Less Impressive Credentials Gary Cohn, passionately hyping up Donald Trump and his agenda.

Here are the most bonkers moments, from Shitholegate damage control to FBI Illuminati.

1. Cohn insisted that despite pulling back from things, Trump hasn't pulled back from anything.

Cohn: "The president is pulling back from nothing." -- after a year in which Trump withdrew from TPP, Paris climate deal, decertified Iran deal, threatened to upend NAFTA and KORUS. — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 23, 2018

2. McMaster word salad-ed a whole bunch of words about Trump's stellar relationship with Africa in the wake of the "shithole countries" comments

NatSec Adviser McMaster says Trump's meeting w/head of African Union "will build on what was a very successful meeting w/African leaders last year." He says US-African interests overlap in area of combatting transnational terrorist organizations, & econ investment in Africa & US — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) January 23, 2018

3. Sarah Sanders wouldn't commit to saying that Trump won't deport DREAMers (undocumented immigrants brought to the country as kids).

.@PressSec tells @CeciliaVega "the president is willing to sign something to find a permanent solution for DACA," but "it's on Congress" to pass legislation; does not answer whether the president would find it acceptable for DREAMers to be deported. pic.twitter.com/hMYsAuh8NY — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 23, 2018

4. A Fox News host straight-up asked why the president won't just fire Robert Mueller if he's such a waste of taxpayer money.

@PressSec , asked why Trump doesn’t simply fire Mueller, says, “I think we all know what everyone in this room would do if he did that.” Suggests WH is wary of blowback from such a move. pic.twitter.com/XBpl7QIKcI — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) January 23, 2018

5. Someone legit asked if the president thinks there are "secret societies" within the FBI.

I'll have whatever John Gizzi is smoking please pic.twitter.com/8XAj8PfrHD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2018

Sanders couldn't help but laugh.