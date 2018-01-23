The 6 most bonkers moments from today's White House press briefing.

Advertising
Today's White House press briefing features special guest stars National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster and Guy With Less Impressive Credentials Gary Cohn, passionately hyping up Donald Trump and his agenda.
Here are the most bonkers moments, from Shitholegate damage control to FBI Illuminati.
1. Cohn insisted that despite pulling back from things, Trump hasn't pulled back from anything.
2. McMaster word salad-ed a whole bunch of words about Trump's stellar relationship with Africa in the wake of the "shithole countries" comments
3. Sarah Sanders wouldn't commit to saying that Trump won't deport DREAMers (undocumented immigrants brought to the country as kids).
4. A Fox News host straight-up asked why the president won't just fire Robert Mueller if he's such a waste of taxpayer money.
5. Someone legit asked if the president thinks there are "secret societies" within the FBI.
Sanders couldn't help but laugh.
6. Sanders ranted about how the media is like totally obsessed with the idea that the president is being investigated for accepting foreign intervention to win the election, thereby undermining the integrity of American democracy. Like, totally obsessed!
"As we’ve said just about every day, this year since we’ve been here we’re going to be fully cooperative with the special counsel," Sanders said.
She insisted that "most everyone in America" thinks "there's nothing to this."
