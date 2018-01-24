The 5 most bonkers moments from today's White House press briefing.

Only forty minutes late, starting at 2:40 PM rather than the announced 2 o'clock, Sarah Sanders hosted her daily White House press briefing.
Today's episode featured not one unhinged rant, but two.
Here are the most bonkers moments.
1. Sarah Sanders wouldn't answer whether a "DACA fix" includes a pathway to citizenship as not to ruin the suspense.
The 800,000 who grew up in America and had their legitimacy yanked by the administration love a good cliffhanger.
2. She went on a Sean Spicer-esque rant about the Russia investigation, and doubts that a single person even cares.
She went full Spicer. Never go full Spicer.
And that wasn't even the only rant of the day.
3. She tried to define the Trumpian definition of "collusion," which is accidentally damning as soon as you remember that Don Jr. and co met with a Kremlin lawyer.
Maybe he didn't get the help, but Junior's own emails show that they wanted the help.
4. Sanders did not deny that Trump asked Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe how he voted, a huge faux-pas when it comes to the agency's independence.
5. Asked what the White House is doing (if anything) to stop school shootings, Sanders got defensive and cried "Border security!!!"
NBC's Peter Alexander asked Sanders if there were any actual steps being taken to address the gun violence epidemic in schools. The press secretary deflected questions about school shootings by reading out some statistics about a "crime wave" that swept through America "before the president took office," as if the 15-year-old in Kentucky was part of MS-13.
REPORTER: What is President Trump doing to prevent school shootings?— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2018
SANDERS: He was president while crime in America went down overall last year, so that's something. pic.twitter.com/g5OlTWIwsz
When Alexander asked how that relates to preventing school shootings, Sanders went off and sad "the fact that you're accusing the president of being complicit in shootings is outrageous." (He wasn't.)
Wow. Sanders accuses reporter who asked her what Trump is doing to prevent school shootings of "basically accusing the president of being complicit in a school shooting." (He did no such thing.) pic.twitter.com/uIiJT4nVfO— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2018
But prepared with receipts, Alexander pointed out that it was a Trump campaign ad put out last week that declared Democrats were complicit in all murders perpetuated by undocumented immigrants, and that that logic could be extended to the White House and massacres on their watch.
Alas, she had nothing substantial to say. But the back-and-forth on such an important subject really struck a cord with viewers.