The 5 most bonkers moments from today's White House press briefing.

Only forty minutes late, starting at 2:40 PM rather than the announced 2 o'clock, Sarah Sanders hosted her daily White House press briefing.

Today's episode featured not one unhinged rant, but two.

Here are the most bonkers moments.

1. Sarah Sanders wouldn't answer whether a "DACA fix" includes a pathway to citizenship as not to ruin the suspense.

"If I told you now it would kind of take away the fun for Monday," Sanders says in response to q about whether it will include a permanent solution for DACA recipients — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 24, 2018

The 800,000 who grew up in America and had their legitimacy yanked by the administration love a good cliffhanger.

One person not having "fun," @PressSec, is military service member Zion Dirgantara. He's wondering if your boss will deport him once his #DACA expires: https://t.co/3i6pI7AGi5 https://t.co/oWKLUt3z3e — Gabe #DreamActNow Ortíz (@TUSK81) January 24, 2018

2. She went on a Sean Spicer-esque rant about the Russia investigation, and doubts that a single person even cares.

Pres. Trump didn't win 2016 election "because of some made-up hoax that has been created to delegitimize this president. It is because he was the best candidate at the right time that America wanted to see," @PressSec says on how Trump defines "collusion" https://t.co/u7r11RRt0P pic.twitter.com/jo4TCQ6Drr — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 24, 2018

She went full Spicer. Never go full Spicer.

And that wasn't even the only rant of the day.

3. She tried to define the Trumpian definition of "collusion," which is accidentally damning as soon as you remember that Don Jr. and co met with a Kremlin lawyer.

Asked to define "collusion," @PressSec says, “I think the accusation against the president is he had help winning the election, and that is simply untrue.” — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) January 24, 2018

Maybe he didn't get the help, but Junior's own emails show that they wanted the help.

4. Sanders did not deny that Trump asked Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe how he voted, a huge faux-pas when it comes to the agency's independence.