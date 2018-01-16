The 11 most bonkers moments from today’s press briefing starring the White House doctor.

White House doctor Ronny Jackson made a special guest appearance at today's press briefing, and with all the solemnity of a man who has seen Donald Trump naked, read out the results of the president's physical.

1. Trump is one pound away from being considered obese.

President Trump’s doctor says that he is 75 inches tall and weighs 239 pounds. Just one more pound and, at that height and weight, he would be considered obese, according to the CDC. pic.twitter.com/6IiZ4xSIwV — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 16, 2018

Many people are saying that 239 pounds sounds suspiciously low, leading to the birth of a new birther movement.

Has anyone coined "girther" for those who belive the president weighs more than his doctor reports? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 16, 2018

Jay Cutler is 6'3" and 233. Donald Trump is 6'3" and 239. What a difference six pounds makes! pic.twitter.com/ECiWtPVtwn — Ronald Reagan’s Spinning Corpse (@SpinningRonnie) January 16, 2018

2. Dr. Jackson confirmed that yes, Trump takes Propecia for male pattern baldness.

Presidential physician discloses that Trump "takes Propecia for prevention of male pattern hair loss" pic.twitter.com/qHcv8qoOkO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2018

Side effects may include:

Part of me wants to understand the medical definition of "abnormal ejaculation," and part of me has a functional sense of self-preservation #Propecia pic.twitter.com/lqi9MAUrFK — Fiddler (@cFidd) January 16, 2018

But is it working?