Another one bites the dust!
As of Friday afternoon, the White House's controversial Chief Strategist has been fired from the Trump administration, reports ABC News.
Prior to his removal, rumors were swirling that Bannon has been clashing with other White House staff, including Chief of Staff John Kelly. Before joining the Trump campaign, Bannon served as the executive chairman of far-right news site, Breitbart News.
Twitter basically had a party in the wake of his removal:
ABC News added that earlier this week, Trump seemed to foreshadow a career change for the alleged white supremacist. "We'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon," Trump told reporters Tuesday.
According to one reporter, a source expects Bannon will return to Breitbart News.
Although Trump's team is pretty jam-packed with shady people with sketchy pasts, Bannon has to take the cake for being the most dangerous. A rumored neo-Nazi, Bannon has reportedly requested his wife not send their children to a school with a significant Jewish enrollment, called Breitbart a "platform for the alt-right," and under his leadership, the website praised multiple white supremacists, including Richard Spencer.
Bannon is just the latest person to leave the Trump Administration, and his ill fate joins the likes of Anthony Scaramucci, Reince Priebus, Sean Spicer, Michael Dubke, Walter M. Shaub Jr. and Michael Flynn—to name a few.
We can't say we will miss Steve Bannon, but we can say with almost certainty that the White House will be a little less crusty without him.