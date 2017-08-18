Advertising

Another one bites the dust!

As of Friday afternoon, the White House's controversial Chief Strategist has been fired from the Trump administration, reports ABC News.

Prior to his removal, rumors were swirling that Bannon has been clashing with other White House staff, including Chief of Staff John Kelly. Before joining the Trump campaign, Bannon served as the executive chairman of far-right news site, Breitbart News.

Twitter basically had a party in the wake of his removal:

Sources tell me that Steve resigned because he wanted to spend more time sucking his own cock. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 18, 2017

1. F̶l̶y̶n̶n̶

2. S̶p̶i̶c̶e̶r̶

3. P̶r̶i̶e̶b̶u̶s̶

4. M̶o̶o̶c̶h̶ ̶

5 .B̶a̶n̶n̶o̶n̶

6. Gorka

7. Jared

8. KellyAnne

9. Pence

10. Trump — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 18, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Grotesque Confederate Statue Removed from the White House. pic.twitter.com/xcQOuzEtjg — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) August 18, 2017

steve……………. call me……………. — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 18, 2017

Bannon stepping down to spend more time with his hatchlings. — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) August 18, 2017

BYE, STEVE!!!!!!!! Hehehehee getting my impeachment gown steamed today — Kate Berlant (@kateberlant) August 18, 2017

Bannon did what he came to do: He made Trump side with Nazis. His job is done. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 18, 2017

Come on! What did Bannon ever do except promote racism, xenophobia, misogyny, anti-Semitism and white nationalism?https://t.co/XOAw4kijJp — Jules (@jules_su) August 18, 2017

Don't kid yourself that removing Steve Bannon will change things. There is one and only one authoritarian running the show and that's Trump. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 18, 2017

In the end, they decided it was time to A Bannon Ship — Henry C.J. Jackson (@henrycjjackson) August 18, 2017

ABC News added that earlier this week, Trump seemed to foreshadow a career change for the alleged white supremacist. "We'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon," Trump told reporters Tuesday.

According to one reporter, a source expects Bannon will return to Breitbart News.

Source close to Bannon confirms Bannon expected to return to Breitbart after a WH exit — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) August 18, 2017

Although Trump's team is pretty jam-packed with shady people with sketchy pasts, Bannon has to take the cake for being the most dangerous. A rumored neo-Nazi, Bannon has reportedly requested his wife not send their children to a school with a significant Jewish enrollment, called Breitbart a "platform for the alt-right," and under his leadership, the website praised multiple white supremacists, including Richard Spencer.

Bannon is just the latest person to leave the Trump Administration, and his ill fate joins the likes of Anthony Scaramucci, Reince Priebus, Sean Spicer, Michael Dubke, Walter M. Shaub Jr. and Michael Flynn—to name a few.

We can't say we will miss Steve Bannon, but we can say with almost certainty that the White House will be a little less crusty without him.

