Republican congressman Tim Murphy has built a career on being anti-abortion–but his personal values evidently do not align with his political ones.

Last month, the married Pennsylvania lawmaker publicly admitted he was having an affair with forensic psychologist Shannon Edwards. The admission came after Edwards' husband, Jesse Sally, dragged Murphy into his and Edwards' divorce proceedings.

Now, a month later, Edwards is speaking out about another layer of their affair. As reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Edwards allegedly had a pregnancy scare during her affair with Murphy, and Murphy urged her to get an abortion. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared text messages that the anti-abortion advocate and Edwards allegedly sent each other on January 25, according to court documents obtained by the newspaper.

"And you have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options," Edwards reportedly texted him back in January. The congressman responded, "I get what you say about my March for life messages. I've never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don't write any more. I will."

Whether or not that's true (that his staff writes his pro-life messages), Murphy has nonetheless shaped his political platform as being pro-life. As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes, pro-life organizations the Family Research Council and LifePAC have expressed support for Murphy, and he is also a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus.

In fact, a quick search on Murphy's website reveals that on January 24, just one day before he allegedly suggested his mistress get an abortion, Murphy shared a press release describing his support of the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, which the U.S. House of Representatives passed that day. “I am so proud the House passed this important bill to clearly stand for the dignity and value of all human life, both the born and the unborn," he said in a statement that day. And later that week, on January 27, Congressman Murphy attended the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Someecards reached out to Dr. Edwards, and she chose not to provide a comment on the story. (Though she did tell me to have a nice afternoon!)

Twitter caught wind of this hypocritical drama, and many sounded off.

rep tim murphy, just another anti-abortion hypocrite like all the rest https://t.co/yamZt2w2jK pic.twitter.com/VAK6EHXQzQ — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 3, 2017

Abortion is murder unless your mistress is pregnant https://t.co/WKqXMRfRUq — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 3, 2017

Tim Murphy believes abortion should be illegal except in rare cases of rape, incest or his mistress getting knocked up. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) October 3, 2017

UPDATE: Rep. Tim Murphy voted yes on the abortion ban.



....because abortion is bad unless your mistress gets pregnant.#HR36 https://t.co/PO922Krevt — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) October 3, 2017

Paul Ryan was just touting Tim Murphy's mental health bill this morning.



The day started so promisingly for Tim Murphy. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) October 3, 2017

Wow "pro-life" and anti-LBGT @RepTimMurphy had an affair and wanted an abortion.



Tell us again, Congressman, about how you value the sanctity of marriage...https://t.co/3mYLetqbgh — jordan ghoul 👻☠️🎃 (@JordanUhl) October 3, 2017

If this mess doesn't convince Murphy to start voting pro-choice, who knows what will.

