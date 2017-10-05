Advertising

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Rep. Tim Murphy announced that he will not seek reelection at the end of his term, Politico reports. This announcement follows news that the married, pro-life Republican congressman was having an affair with forensic psychologist Shannon Edwards, and that he asked her to have an abortion when she thought she might be pregnant.

According to Politico, many top Republicans have privately said that Murphy should resign over the scandal, but that doesn't seem to be in his plans. Murphy issued a statement reading,

After discussions with my family and staff, I have come to the decision that I will not seek reelection to Congress at the end of my current term. I plan to spend my remaining months in office continuing my work as the national leader on mental health care reform, as well as issues affecting working families in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Murphy's statement also said, "In the coming weeks I will take personal time to seek help as my family and I continue to work through our personal difficulties and seek healing. I ask you to respect our privacy during this time.”

The Pittsburg Post-Gazette obtained documents (including the text messages between Murphy and Edwards) that show a hostile work environment at Murphy's office. In a June 8 memo written to Murphy, titled "Office Conduct and Behavior: Harassment/Lega Compliance," Murphy's chief of staff, Susan Mosychuk, mentions a "pattern of sustained inappropriate behavior."

The six-page memo states that Murphy's office staff has had a 100 percent turnover rate over the past few years, which Mosychuk sees as being due to Murphy's behavior. She claims that Murphy created a state of "terror" in the workplace by constantly disparaging and threatening employees.

The irony of the scandal was not lost on Twitter.

Anti-choice rep Tim Murphy has affair, pushes for mistress to terminate pregnancy.

I guess his career has been... aborted. pic.twitter.com/sIw8LUdPnI — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) October 5, 2017

And another one bites the dust: Slimeball GOP Congressman Tim Murphy announces he won't seek re-election. https://t.co/1FePLvjDAg — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 5, 2017

Pro-life GOP Rep. Tim Murphy is retiring after telling his mistress to have an abortion.



He just voted for an anti-abortion bill yesterday. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 4, 2017

This despicable hypocrite wants us to "respect his privacy." Like how he respected a woman's right to choose? #TimMurphy https://t.co/ORCCjmMe9e — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 5, 2017

Sounds like a great guy all around!

