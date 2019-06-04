People think Queen Elizabeth was trolling Trump with her outfit and gift choice. Yasss Queen!

The Trumps arrived in the UK yesterday. And it seems the entire bloody country came out to "welcome" them with a Trump baby balloon, no red carpet, a whole lot of side eye, and even a giant dick! The display of brilliant pettiness was a sight to behold. This giant USS John McCain baseball cap was the cherry on top:

Hey @realDonaldTrump, we read the story about the sailors on a US warship being ordered to hide from you because you’re triggered by the name on their hats. So we turned Madame Tussaud's into a giant USS John McCain baseball cap. Welcome to London! pic.twitter.com/KuynOwupFm — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

And if the internet theories are to be believed, the Trump trolling reached royal levels. Last night, the whole Trump family was invited to a state banquet hosted by the Royal Family. The outfit was black tie, prompting a hilarious meme about the President's absurdly over-the-top tuxedo.

But all eyes were on Queen Elizabeth, who is known to be intentional in her outfit choices, choosing her clothing and accessories to convey specific messages.

Isn't it true that she is very thoughtful and particular when choosing her jewels based on their significance? Love her more. — a Page in your life...⛵️🇨🇦♥️ (@sailorgirl2017) June 4, 2019

In keeping with the dress code, she wore a tiara last night. And people did some research into the one that she chose, with delightfully petty results. Turns out, the tiara contains rubies which were a gift from the people of Burma (now Myanmar) and they were intended to protect her against evil.