People think Queen Elizabeth was trolling Trump with her outfit and gift choice. Yasss Queen!

The Trumps arrived in the UK yesterday. And it seems the entire bloody country came out to "welcome" them with a Trump baby balloon, no red carpet, a whole lot of side eye, and even a giant dick! The display of brilliant pettiness was a sight to behold. This giant USS John McCain baseball cap was the cherry on top:
And if the internet theories are to be believed, the Trump trolling reached royal levels. Last night, the whole Trump family was invited to a state banquet hosted by the Royal Family. The outfit was black tie, prompting a hilarious meme about the President's absurdly over-the-top tuxedo.
But all eyes were on Queen Elizabeth, who is known to be intentional in her outfit choices, choosing her clothing and accessories to convey specific messages.
In keeping with the dress code, she wore a tiara last night. And people did some research into the one that she chose, with delightfully petty results. Turns out, the tiara contains rubies which were a gift from the people of Burma (now Myanmar) and they were intended to protect her against evil.
What a brilliantly petty move, if true. The internet is bowing down.
But that's not all. People think the Queen was also sending a very specific message with her choice of a gift for Trump: the book The Second World War by noted anti-fascist Winston Churchill. People think that's a burn for two reasons: 1) Trump is a fascist, and 2) he's a fascist who doesn't (can't?) read.
This wouldn't be the first time the Queen is rumored to have trolled the U.S. President during his time on British soil. Last year during his visit to the UK, she wore a brooch that was a personal gift to her from the Obamas. YASSSSSS QUEEN.