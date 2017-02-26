Advertising

If you were wondering what Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP branch president who was outed as white in 2015, is up to now, the answer may depress you.

In a new interview with the Guardian, Dolezal revealed that two years after the firestorm surrounding her fraudulently acquired position in the black community, she is still unemployed—despite applying for 100 jobs, including minimum wage gigs—and feeding her family with foodstamps: " She applied for a position at the university where she used to teach, and says she was interviewed by former colleagues who pretended to have no recollection of having met her. The only work she has been offered is reality TV, and porn."

Perhaps most shocking, though, is that Dolezal (who has changed her name on legal documents in hopes of moving past the scandal) still doesn't think she did anything wrong by misrepresenting herself as African-American for years.

“No, I don’t. I don’t think you can do something wrong with your identity if you’re living in your authenticity, and I am. If I thought it was wrong, I would admit it. That’s easy to do, especially in America. Every politician, they’re like, ‘I’m sorry’ and then they just move on and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, they apologized and it’s all good’. Five minutes later, nobody remembers it. I’m not going to stoop and apologize and grovel and feel bad about it. I would just be going back to when I was little, and had to be what everybody else told me I should be – to make them happy.”

Next month will see the arrival of In Full Color, Dolezal's memoir, which some 30 publishing houses rejected. If she goes on a book tour, things could get very interesting indeed.

