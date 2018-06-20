Rachel Maddow apologizes for on-air breakdown while talking about immigrant children.

Rachel Maddow broke down in tears on The Rachel Maddow Show on Tuesday while talking about children getting separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Maddow began to speak about how babies and children under the age of three have been taken from their parents the border and put into "tender age" shelters in South Texas, but soon became so overcome with emotion that she had to cut the segment early.
“This is incredible — Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children…” said Maddow, beginning to get choked up. She ended up handing the segment off to a correspondent in Brownsville, Texas when she realized she could not continue.
After the emotional clip aired, Maddow took to Twitter to apologize and post a thread of Tweets outlining what she meant to say on the broadcast.
Young children separated from their parents have been placed in three "tender ages shelters" in South Texas— located in Combes, Raymondville and Brownsville. A fourth is planned for Houston, and would house up to 240 children in a warehouse previously used for people displaced by Hurricane Harvey.