Rachel Maddow apologizes for on-air breakdown while talking about immigrant children.

Rachel Maddow broke down in tears on The Rachel Maddow Show on Tuesday while talking about children getting separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Maddow began to speak about how babies and children under the age of three have been taken from their parents the border and put into "tender age" shelters in South Texas, but soon became so overcome with emotion that she had to cut the segment early.

“This is incredible — Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children…” said Maddow, beginning to get choked up. She ended up handing the segment off to a correspondent in Brownsville, Texas when she realized she could not continue.

Rachel Maddow chokes up and cries on air as she struggles to deliver news that migrant babies and toddlers have been sent to "tender age" shelters pic.twitter.com/O6crm8cvyR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 20, 2018

After the emotional clip aired, Maddow took to Twitter to apologize and post a thread of Tweets outlining what she meant to say on the broadcast.

Ugh, I'm sorry.



If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I'm on TV.



What I was trying to do -- when I suddenly couldn't say/do anything -- was read this lede:



1/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018