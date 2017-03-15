In case you missed it—haha, just kidding, there's no way you missed it—Rachel Maddow released part of Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns on her show Tuesday night.
First, there was the buildup of excitement as Rachel Maddow talked…and talked…and talked and talked. Then, there was the slight letdown of there being only two pages of Trump's tax returns, and them being from over a decade ago. Still, something's better than nothing.
And throughout it all, Twitter reacted and reacted and reacted.
bed>
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.