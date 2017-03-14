Advertising

Rachel Maddow announced earlier tonight that she has Trump's elusive tax returns and will be airing them at 9pm on MSNBC.

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC.



(Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

Some are already skeptical of the phrasing that Maddow used in her tweet, as she said "Trump tax returns" versus something more specific like "Donald Trump's tax returns," which could mean she has Eric Trump's tax returns for all we know. Or, they could be business tax returns versus personal. Either way, it's risky to announce it as breaking news, so the news is likely to be something.

Here's how people are dealing with the anticipation and what they're hoping for the big reveal:

My hope is that Maxine Waters reads Trump's tax returns on-air like a children's book. — Jordan Veilleux (@veilleuxwho) March 14, 2017

Trump should’ve known better than to leave his tax returns in the microwave. — devin kharpertian (@uuords) March 14, 2017

me: so i gave up drama for lent

rachel maddow: i have trump's tax returns

me: pic.twitter.com/xYcGXVKB8f — joseph™ (@maloonds) March 14, 2017

Maddow better not be playing games and showing us Eric Trump's tax returns from 1991. — Xavier (@Rev_Xavier) March 14, 2017

Hmmmm. Hope @maddow knows that anything short of DONALD Trump’s tax returns is going to annoy people. Like, a lot. Daring social media play. — Tim Goodman (@BastardMachine) March 14, 2017

If these are Tiffany Trump's tax returns I'm going to throw a fork into a wall. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) March 14, 2017

Me: I'm over reading the news it's too depressing



Rachel Maddow: I have Trump's tax returns



Me: pic.twitter.com/UGCWXlEZLq — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 14, 2017

Please don't let Rachel Maddow and Trump's Tax returns be the Geraldo and Al Capone's Cave of our Generation — roger bennett (@rogbennett) March 14, 2017

Man if Rachel Maddow really comes through with these Trump tax returns I swear the entire TL is gonna be like pic.twitter.com/titvOjrYb5 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 15, 2017

When Rachel Maddow has your tax returns pic.twitter.com/g20KcIAk5o — pat tobin (@tastefactory) March 15, 2017

Maddow better come through with these tax returns like pic.twitter.com/6iniLKufK5 — Robin Thede (@robinthede) March 15, 2017

Rachel Maddow has Trump's tax returns!



The TL: pic.twitter.com/wvJSzvFYj9 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 15, 2017

And I? I have Rachel Maddow tax returns, which I will release should anything not meet tonight's...(steeples fingers) expectations. — Ariana Lenarsky (@aardvarsk) March 14, 2017

And I swear to God if Maddow is like, "By 'Trump' tax returns, I meant IVANKA Trump," I will rage right on down to 30 Rock. — Lily Herman (@lkherman) March 14, 2017

Oh, Maddow has the tax returns? pic.twitter.com/10IECjvaWc — Deanna Raybourn (@deannaraybourn) March 14, 2017

