Racist nursing textbook shows how different minority groups handle pain. Twitter is horrified.

In today's episode of racist bullsh*t that could and should have been avoided: a page from a nursing textbook published by Pearson is making the rounds on Twitter today. And sadly not because everyone suddenly wants to get in to nursing.

The heading reads "Diversity and Culture" (already off to an awkward start) and it lays out, in detail, how various religious, racial and ethnic groups respond to pain. It's.....painful.

If you're curious, the book is called Nursing: A Concept-Based Approach to Learning, Volume I and it's on Amazon if you'd like to leave a review. It includes extremely dubious "facts" about different groups of people, including that black people lie about their pain intensity, Hispanic people are either "stoic" or "expressive" (umm, like all people?) and Jewish people are "vocal and demanding of assistance." And while, sure, that last one may be 100% true of my grandma, it's false not to mention dangerous in a medical setting to treat people based on assumptions and stereotypes.