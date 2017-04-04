Advertising

Social media is a fun stew of selfies, self-promotion, and often, racist rants. But while social media gives a platform to plenty of awful people and their viewpoints, it also provides a platform for some epic clapbacks. Here are the five awesomest, most satisfying examples of racists and ignoramuses getting schooled online.

1. This troll who was offended by a show about black people got an inbox full of trollery:

Netflix announced a new anti-white show (Dear White People) that promotes white genocide.



I cancelled my account, do the same. #NoNetflix pic.twitter.com/2HIGqviLHj — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) February 8, 2017

While claiming that Netflix's Dear White People, a show about black students at an Ivy League university, advocates for the mass murder and extermination of Caucasians, a conservative tweeter going by the handle Baked Alaska accidentally shared his email address with the internet.

Advertising

Equipped with that info, the internet got to work and subscribed him to 7,000 mailing lists.

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/6qGM6b2u7p — Scott Rising (@rising) February 8, 2017

OK WHO TF SIGNED ME UP FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD THAT IS TOO FAR!!! pic.twitter.com/J85iDIsK5A — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) February 8, 2017

One smart spammer even pretended to be a Netflix executive offering alternative programming that better suits Baked Alaska's need for comfort.

Advertising

Who needs Netflix when you have troll justice for entertainment?

2. This 12-year-old with autism who shut down a classmate's "white and proud" dad:

So the father of my daughters class mate has texted this to my 12 year old!!!! If you know him from the number please judge him accordingly.. the police have been informed!!! Posted by Gill Turner on Monday, February 27, 2017

Believe it or not, the fact that a classmate's dad was texting a 12-year-old isn't the worst part of this tale. Millie-Grace Turner of Manchester, UK was receiving an avalanche of texts from Dean Sheridan, a father of her classmate in response to a feud between the girls. Sheridan called Millie-Grace's parents a series of slurs, and she stood up to him, took a photo and sent them to the police.

Advertising

After an unhinged, long rant, Millie-Grace had a solid clapback:

You are REALLY bad at spelling, grammar and punctuation.

"It's important to know that because Millie-Grace is on the autistic spectrum, she often corrects people's grammar. She isn't being rude," Millie-Grace's mom Gill told The Mirror. But the internet did it see it as rude—they celebrated her bravery and fierceness standing up to a racist bully.

Advertising

3. This mom who dropped a truth bomb in the comments of her son's racist Facebook rant:

When a guy—a true gem of a man—posted a racist meme about "how horrible immigrants are," his friends piled on until his mom jumped in with a big revelation.

Facebook/LadBible

Facebook/LadBible

Facebook/Ladbible

Advertising

Enter Mom:

Facebook/ladbible

The dude himself is a foreigner, which isn't an insult unless you're so damn racist.

Now that's quite the way to find out you're adopted. Imagine how he found out that Santa wasn't real.

Advertising

4. The former president of Mexico, who is trolling President Donald Trump with consistently fiery burns:

Vicente Fox Quesada, former president of Mexico, is using Twitter to go after the biggest racist troll of all: one President Donald Trump.

Highlights include the following clapbacks:

Dear America, @realDonaldTrump is running the White House as a family business. You've seen how their businesses end: broke and failing. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) March 30, 2017

What a shame. What a family. What a ilegitimate President to a Great Nation. Unbeliable!! pic.twitter.com/mjJJ6yhTht — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) March 26, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump, if this were TV, you'd be fired. America, tell it like it is: Donald, you're fired! pic.twitter.com/wvRF5OJFR8 — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) March 20, 2017

Advertising

In hindsight @realDonaldTrump has no credibility at all, the most valuable asset for a president. What a shame for America, he must be. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) March 17, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump is more aware of what happens in reality TV than his own country. He's a very bad apprentice of politics! — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) March 4, 2017

Fox also tweets plenty about "the f**king wall."

.@realDonaldTrump's budget for his #FuckingWall will come from US taxpayers. One more lie, the only truth is that MÉXICO IS NOT PAYING! — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) March 16, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump wants to stop extremists with walls and war. Go and build the #FuckingWall around you and spare us from your evil. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) March 1, 2017

Advertising

Someone give this man a late-night show, stat (We could also use a Hispanic host/a host not named James).

5. The Muslim lawyer who brought the receipts called "history" when a white supremacist asked why there is no 'Christian ISIS':

A white supremacist DM'd me claiming Islam is violent & taunted me to show "where's the Christian version of Isis?"



This was my response. pic.twitter.com/YgvbrTjzCi — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) April 3, 2017

Zooming in:

Advertising

That's right, racist. Troll not lest ye be trolled.

Also, read a damn history book.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.