Much has been made this week of the fact that Vice President Mike Pence is too afraid of women to eat or drink in their presence unless he has his wife by his side. He claims it's a religious issue, but in reality, it seems more like an excuse to never hire them for positions of any importance in government.
Nonetheless, arch-conservatives have rushed to defend Pence's "values." One such commentator—Bryan Fischer, former Director of Issues Analysis for the American Family Association and current host of AFA talk radio program Focal Point—even suggested that the women in media roasting Pence for his creeping misogyny secretly want to marry a guy just like him.
Oh boy! Can't wait for all those snake-ladies to admit that he's right.
Whew. With not a single supportive answer here, it seems like Fischer may have finally learned his lesson about what America really believes in.
Ugh. Never mind.