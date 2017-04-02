Advertising

Much has been made this week of the fact that Vice President Mike Pence is too afraid of women to eat or drink in their presence unless he has his wife by his side. He claims it's a religious issue, but in reality, it seems more like an excuse to never hire them for positions of any importance in government.

Nonetheless, arch-conservatives have rushed to defend Pence's "values." One such commentator—Bryan Fischer, former Director of Issues Analysis for the American Family Association and current host of AFA talk radio program Focal Point—even suggested that the women in media roasting Pence for his creeping misogyny secretly want to marry a guy just like him.

I wonder how many women in the snarky Talking Snake Media secretly wish they were married to somebody with Mike Pence's values. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) April 1, 2017

Oh boy! Can't wait for all those snake-ladies to admit that he's right.

But let's keep going! If any of my former male bosses had Mike Pence's values, they'd never have been able to interview me for those jobs — Victoria McNally (@vqnerdballs) April 1, 2017

If you're so afraid of yourself that you can't bear to be in the same room as women, that's not a sign of respect. That's a problem. — Victoria McNally (@vqnerdballs) April 1, 2017

ew. None of us. — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) April 1, 2017

my husband supports, listens, and believes women when they speak out- not associates with men that assault them and win. #billoreilly #djt — cordelia abagail (@littlespikers) April 1, 2017

I'm lucky to be married to a man who is a million times better than that bigot hiding behind a bible. — Dawn (@rundawnrun) April 1, 2017

He doesn't dine alone with women because he's too focused on the waiter. — Amy Ottinger (@AmyOttinger415) April 1, 2017

Mike Pence would fit in nicely in Saudi Arabia. He shares their outlook on women. — Mash (@thisismash) April 1, 2017

His values ? An unwillingness to have a professional relationship over lunch with a female? That's sexist, not a defensible value! — Karen Boyce (@karenboyce39) April 1, 2017

I would not want to be married to a man in the closet, so no, his values of putting women and minority last are bad enough. Hiding who he is — Action Delaware (@2getherDelaware) April 1, 2017

this just in: zero. — truth balloon (@truth_balloon) April 1, 2017

He enables a man who brags abt grabbing pu**y for God's sake, what kind of man are you to suggest Pence is a real catch? — SharonaCorona (@FreeThinker420) April 1, 2017

Uh if I wanted to be married to a lying bigot who puts women down I could have married one most likely. They are not in short supply — Erase Rewind (@EraseRewind1) April 1, 2017

A man so weak he knows he can't trust himself at the same table with a female? No thank you. Mrs Pence can keep him. pic.twitter.com/QOcEqrFQG2 — mazie2008 (@mazie2008) April 1, 2017

Not many. Marriage with no trust therefore no freedom is a prison. — Ѕőмε Ĝůŷ (@MornMoor) April 1, 2017

The mistaken calculation is that any significant percent of Americans wish to relive or revisit the puritanical horseshit of centuries past. — Thomas Guido (@thomguido) April 1, 2017

No one! Healthy relationships are built on trust, not control. Mike Pence's values are are aligned with the p*ssy grabber. He's no boy scout — S Grant (@Cookie_Ladee) April 1, 2017

@BryanJFischer Is this a trick question? — Chef Kendra Nguyen (@chef_kendra) April 1, 2017

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA... oh wait, seriously? 30 years with a guy I couldn't trust to have a lunch meeting with a colleague? Hell no! — amy lane (@amymaclane) April 2, 2017

I believe the word you're looking for is not so much "values" as "paternalistic BS". — Kevin Stevens (@kevdog) April 2, 2017

Whew. With not a single supportive answer here, it seems like Fischer may have finally learned his lesson about what America really believes in.

Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from God. It's his. He invented it. Gen. 9:11-17. Give it back. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) April 2, 2017

Ugh. Never mind.

