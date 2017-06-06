Advertising

With Donald Trump in charge, America is in the process of making peace with the fact that the world is now a cheesy action movie with unbelievable twists, directed by Michael Bay. And now, the latest development in the ever-unraveling Trump-Russia scandal features a character with a name that would be vetoed by any studio executive angling for at least a semblance of reality: Reality Winner.

Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old intelligence contractor and Air Force veteran, has been charged by the Justice Department with leaking an intelligence report from the National Security Agency to the news outlet The Intercept. The NSA report indicates that Russian interference with the election goes deeper than previously understood. The Intercept reports:

Advertising

Russian Military Intelligence executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials just days before last November’s presidential election.

Holy shit.

While that news itself is huge—and scary—Twitter didn't miss an opportunity to marvel at the fact that this new character's name is REALITY WINNER.

The NSA contractor arrested for leaking a doc on Russian hacking of U.S. voting companies? Her name is "Reality Winner." Let that sink in. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 6, 2017

Advertising

Daily Recap: Woman named Reality Winner leaked info showing Russia tried to hack elections that gave us a POTUS many think is Surreal Loser. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 6, 2017

Let it be written in the annals of history that in the era of fake news and a fake president, Reality Winner lived up to her name. — Laura (@SheWhoVotes) June 6, 2017

Life is hard enough as it is when your name is "Reality Winner." pic.twitter.com/M7xNPkvLoP — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 5, 2017

"Hello Mr. Bond. My name is Winner. REALITY WINNER." <-- even that is utterly ridiculous. — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) June 5, 2017

Advertising

Book pitch:

"Then the leaker is revealed to be a woman named Reality Winner."

"That's the dumbest plot twist ever. Get out of my office." — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 5, 2017

Reality Winner? Folks, I think these days we're all Reality LOSERS *vaudeville piano plays while I dodge rotting vegetables hurled at stage* — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 5, 2017

REALITY WINNER.

Oh wait the girl's name is actually Reality Winner? All this time I thought the winner of a reality show did the leak — T. (@RickyRawls) June 6, 2017

Reality Winner > Reality Loser pic.twitter.com/cbn9hVKXGg — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) June 5, 2017

Advertising

Reality Winner is just too much with Reality Host President — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 5, 2017

REALITY. WINNER.

I'm starting to think that maybe time travel is real but we're just using it very badly. https://t.co/b0kQaOCAUb — Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) June 6, 2017

Though her name is funny, let's not forget that what she took a huge risk at the expense of her freedom.

Jokes aside vendettas aside. Reality Winner thought us knowing was more important than her money, her safety , and possibly her freedom — Sydette (@Blackamazon) June 6, 2017

My heart goes out to Reality Winner. Doing the right thing isn't always easy. — Ian Bonaparte (@ianbonaparte) June 6, 2017

Advertising

just want to say if the indictment is true Reality Winner is a hero and any nevertrump creep who says otherwise can eat shit in hell forever — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) June 6, 2017

I stand w/ this courageous young woman, Reality Winner, who leaked NSA docs.



She's a brilliant Air Force veteran disturbed by what she saw. pic.twitter.com/1U7MqsOPxS — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 6, 2017

-- "Wonder Woman" is #1

-- Ariana Grande is defying ISIS

-- Reality Winner is exposing Trump and Russia



And it's only Monday. #womenlead — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 6, 2017

Reality Winner, arrested for alleged classified leak, is a former US Air Force linguist who speaks Pashto, Farsi & Dari, her mother tells me pic.twitter.com/SQjt13wRw6 — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) June 5, 2017

Advertising

But for real. Her name is Reality Winner.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.