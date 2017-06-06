With Donald Trump in charge, America is in the process of making peace with the fact that the world is now a cheesy action movie with unbelievable twists, directed by Michael Bay. And now, the latest development in the ever-unraveling Trump-Russia scandal features a character with a name that would be vetoed by any studio executive angling for at least a semblance of reality: Reality Winner.
Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old intelligence contractor and Air Force veteran, has been charged by the Justice Department with leaking an intelligence report from the National Security Agency to the news outlet The Intercept. The NSA report indicates that Russian interference with the election goes deeper than previously understood. The Intercept reports:
Russian Military Intelligence executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials just days before last November’s presidential election.
Holy shit.
While that news itself is huge—and scary—Twitter didn't miss an opportunity to marvel at the fact that this new character's name is REALITY WINNER.
REALITY WINNER.
Though her name is funny, let's not forget that what she took a huge risk at the expense of her freedom.
But for real. Her name is Reality Winner.