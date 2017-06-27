Advertising

Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not have a very good press briefing today. Not very good at all.

When a reporter referred to some of the President's tweets from earlier in the day...

Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

...and asked the Deputy Press Secretary what it was, the Trump camp feel, that CNN should have done beyond retracting the story, apologizing and firing the editor, Sanders responded by encouraged anyone watching to go watch a video she did not necessarily know was legitimate, but which would be really bad if it were. You know, because of how much she hates fake news.





"I don't know that it's that the response isn't good enough for the president. I think it's the constant barrage of fake news that is directed at this president, probably, that has garnered a lot of his frustration. You point to that report; there are multiple other instances where that outlet that you referenced has been repeatedly wrong and had to point that out or had to correct it. There's a video circulating now — whether it's accurate or not, I don't know — but I would encourage everyone in this room and, frankly, everybody across the country to take a look at it. I think if it is accurate, I think it's a disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism."



The video she's referring to is one that comes from James O'Keefe's Project Veritas, who is very much known for deceptively editing his videos.



She also insisted that every story about Russia messing with our election -- a very serious national security issue -- was a "hoax." Because, again, she hates "fake news."



But then, from the press corps emerged a hero -- one Brian Karem, a reporter for Prince Georges County Sentinel -- who got up and said right to Sanders' face what every journalist has been thinking, lo these past 8,000 years during which Donald Trump has been president.





Karem said:

“You’re inflaming everybody, right here, right now with those words. Any one of us are replaceable, and any one of us, if we don’t get it right, the audience has the opportunity to turn the channel, or not read us. You have been elected to serve for four years at least — there’s no option other than that!



“We’re here to ask you questions, and you’re here to provide the answers. And what you just did is inflammatory! And there are people all over the country who look at it and say, ‘See, once again the president is right and everybody else out here is fake media.’ And everybody in this room is only trying to do their job.”



GOOD FOR HIM. Somebody had to say it.

