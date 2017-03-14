Advertising

Reporters are working really hard these days, much to Trump's chagrin. Because democracy dies in darkness, journalists are working overtime trying to make sense of WTF is happening in the Trump White House, as the 24 hours cycle keeps cycling at all times.

Newsmax's John Gizzi caught some much-needed shut-eye when he could get it, which happens to have Tuesday's White House press briefing with Press Secretary/Easter Bunny Sean Spicer.

CAUGHT: A White House reporter nods off during Sean Spicer's briefing https://t.co/EEi985F4WY pic.twitter.com/NmN1OVngZG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 14, 2017

Keeping up with Sean Spicer's lies is exhausting.

Now, with commentary:

Falling asleep on Spicer!🤣 pic.twitter.com/7J53Zg72tH — Josh Cribbs (@JoshCribbs16) March 14, 2017

"REM sleep engaged!"

John Gizzi's big nap came a day after the Twittersphere became obsessed with him as he became a real-life "Deal with it" meme.

Giphy

For comparison, a Legolas meme version:

The eminently memeable Gizzi denies that he fell asleep on Tuesday, but Twitter isn't buying it.

Did it ever occur to you that reporters look down to consult their notes before pising questions? — John Gizzi (@johngizzi) March 14, 2017

come on bro! You crashed! It's all good! I would have too! — Eloy Tijerina (@soy_eloy) March 14, 2017

no one is knocking you for dozing off, we have all done it! — Corey (@ksumarine) March 14, 2017

Sweet dreams, Mr. Gizzi. It happens to everyone.

