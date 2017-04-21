Advertising

It's everyone's fear when they're gossiping in the cafeteria that the person they're talking about will suddenly pop up.

BBC reporter Nick Eardley was giving a walk-and-talk report on the upcoming election in the United Kingdom, and was covering slim chances for Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's party when he got tapped on the shoulder by a surprise guest.

She's behind you! First Minister @NicolaSturgeon lends a hand to our political correspondent @nickeardleybbc pic.twitter.com/6Co8ExH6vC — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) April 19, 2017

Sturgeon cheerfully put her arm around Eardley's shoulder and he responded with a very surprised, very British, "Hello!"

This brought back memories for many.

@BBCScotlandNews @NicolaSturgeon @nickeardleybbc When you get caught smoking behind the sheds at school.... — Robert Edwards (@R_M_Edwards) April 19, 2017

People applauded Sturgeon's smooth move.

.@ThorfinRavenfdr Nicola just can't hide her good natured sense of fun.

Nick Eardly No to Yes? 😊 — Al Manny (@almannysbunnet) April 19, 2017

This is one of the reasons our FM is so well loved by most scots — Marco Roberto (@robbycameron1) April 19, 2017

This instance ended well, but it's a good lesson.

Watch your back: You never know who's right behind you.

