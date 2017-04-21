It's everyone's fear when they're gossiping in the cafeteria that the person they're talking about will suddenly pop up.
BBC reporter Nick Eardley was giving a walk-and-talk report on the upcoming election in the United Kingdom, and was covering slim chances for Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's party when he got tapped on the shoulder by a surprise guest.
Sturgeon cheerfully put her arm around Eardley's shoulder and he responded with a very surprised, very British, "Hello!"
This brought back memories for many.
@BBCScotlandNews @NicolaSturgeon @nickeardleybbc Caught red handed by the teacher— Shugmeister (@weeshooey) April 19, 2017
@BBCScotlandNews @NicolaSturgeon @nickeardleybbc When you get caught smoking behind the sheds at school....— Robert Edwards (@R_M_Edwards) April 19, 2017
People applauded Sturgeon's smooth move.
This instance ended well, but it's a good lesson.
Watch your back: You never know who's right behind you.