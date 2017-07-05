Advertising

Politics are like a game of limbo: how low can you go? And we may have (today's) winner: Clay Higgins, Republican congressman from Louisiana, who seriously decided to film a political ad at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, including a segment inside an actual gas chamber.

Seriously.

Going to a historical site once used by Nazis to exterminate millions of Jewish people, and using it as a tool for political gain? No, this is not an extremely dark joke; it's an extremely dark reality. You can watch the 5-minute video, shared by NOLA.com, here (if you can stomach it):

Advertising

"This is why homeland security must be squared away, why our military must be invincible," says Higgins, while standing in front of the ovens where millions of prisoners were once cremated. He adds that the world is a "smaller place" now and the U.S. needs to be protected from "the evils of the world."

This is the same politician who made headlines last month for writing "kill them all" on his Facebook page about "radicalized Islamic suspect[s]." So, needless to say, him standing in a place where people were murdered for their beliefs sends chills down our spines.

Advertising

The official Twitter account for the Auschwitz Memorial has responded to the recent video by criticizing the congressman for using Auschwitz as a "stage":

Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage. https://t.co/AN5aA1bYEU — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 4, 2017

"Everyone has the right to personal reflections," they tweeted. "However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage."

They also included this photo of a sign at the entrance, asking visitors to "show respect" for those that lost their lives.

Advertising

This is what all visitors see at the entrance to the building where first homicidal gas chambers of Auschwitz was created by the SS. pic.twitter.com/6Mm5gTkfSl — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 4, 2017

Twitter is enraged, calling Higgins' actions "self-serving," "disrespectful," "embarrassing" and "stupid" among other unsavory adjectives:

Inappropriate and utterly void of respect for others or self awareness. Don't understand how this seemed like a good idea? — Brian Adams (@BrianAdams66) July 5, 2017

It's self-serving, that's all. Only thinking about himself and his agenda. — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) July 5, 2017

Its like someone turned the volume up on stupid to 10. — The Dallas Dapifer (@fanofsport4u) July 4, 2017

Advertising

This is so disrespectful, I was speechless by the time I had visited this gas chamber, he should apologize and remove the video — Sam (@carcassi12) July 4, 2017

Me too. I can't imagine being so thoughtless and disrespectful. Clearly didn't affect him like it affected me & those around me at Auschwitz — jlanza (@JLanza01) July 5, 2017

I apologize for this American. He's an embarrassment to us. Most of us know better than to behave like this on sacred ground. — Susan Kohn (@SusanK49) July 4, 2017

But this might be the best response:

What a poop whistle! — Bob Falconi (@bob_falconi) July 5, 2017

Advertising

This seems like the perfect time to quote that old adage often told to children visiting historic sites and nature reserves: "Take only pictures; leave only footprints; don't be a poop whistle."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.