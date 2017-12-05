GOP Senator's tweet endorsing Doug Jones gets dragged over one hilarious detail.

Next week, Alabama residents will vote in a special election for a Senate seat. The candidates are Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct toward multiple underage girls.

While Donald Trump has endorsed Moore for the job (ew), other Republicans have been putting ethics before partisanship and endorsing Jones. The latest Republican politician to do that is Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona.

Flake took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to announce his endorsement of Jones. He did so by posting a photo of the check he wrote out to Doug Jones for US Senate, Jones' official campaign. "Country over Party," Flake captioned the shot.

Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017

Okay, pretty cool, good move not endorsing a child molester, Jeff!

However, Twitter couldn't help but focus on a different aspect of the check: it was only for $100.

Within an hour, Flake' tweet had garnered over 6,000 responses, many of which commented on the amount on the check.