Advertising

On October 4, the Daily Beast wrote a piece about secretary of state Rex Tillerson calling President Donald Trump a "moron." They reported that the insult came one day after "a meeting about Afghanistan in which Trump compared the process of reviewing strategy in the country to the renovation of a high-end New York restaurant." Now, NBC News is reporting that Tillerson called Trump a "moron" after a meeting concerning the U.S.' nuclear arsenal in which Trump asked for 10 times more nuclear weapons. YIKES.

Advertising

The meeting was in July, according to NBC News, and Trump's insane request was apparently in response to information Trump was given about the U.S.' steady decrease in nuclear weapons since the late '60s. The officials at the meeting were said to be surprised by his request, and had to explain to Trump "the legal and practical impediments to a nuclear buildup." That's good and normal, right?

And it wasn't just nuclear weapons Trump was after—NBC News reports that Trump said, several times, that he also wanted more troops and military equipment. But officials told NBC News that no increase in the nuclear arsenal is planned, so whew.

Advertising

Soon after the meeting ended, the officials who stayed behind overheard Tillerson say that Trump is a "moron."

So I'm a little confused about the timing of the "moron" insult. Was it not about the restaurant comparison? Did Tillerson say it twice? Or maybe A MILLION TIMES?

It's also quite probable that at least half the White House has called Trump a moron, and just didn't get busted. Be careful, White House staff—you don't want to be challenged to an IQ test by the Moron-In-Chief.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.