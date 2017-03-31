Rex Tillerson, America's top diplomat tasked with maintaining and restoring the world order through powers of statesmanship, is not a friendly dude. Or at least, is as friendly as the T-Rex for whom he's named.
A new profile in The Washington Post chronicles how much he has alienated himself from the majority of the State Department, so much so he won't let most people look directly into his eyeballs.
Twitter had fun with this factoid, which is so brazenly like a cartoon villain, you wouldn't expect anything less from Donald Trump's main ambassador to the world.
The only reasonable theory as to why Rex Tillerson bans eye contact is if it would turn the gazers into stone, a la Medusa.
Here's hoping you can make peace while looking at your feet.