Advertising

Rex Tillerson, America's top diplomat tasked with maintaining and restoring the world order through powers of statesmanship, is not a friendly dude. Or at least, is as friendly as the T-Rex for whom he's named.

A new profile in The Washington Post chronicles how much he has alienated himself from the majority of the State Department, so much so he won't let most people look directly into his eyeballs.

This is wild -- Career diplomats have been instructed not to make eye contact with Secretary of State Rex Tillersonhttps://t.co/n4stkYozhm pic.twitter.com/7uEi0L86lr — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) March 31, 2017

Twitter had fun with this factoid, which is so brazenly like a cartoon villain, you wouldn't expect anything less from Donald Trump's main ambassador to the world.

Advertising

Career diplomats at the State Department when Rex Tillerson walks through the hallways... pic.twitter.com/o0qKkp2145 — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 31, 2017

Rex Tillerson cozies up to vicious dictators Assad, Erdogan--tells senior State Dept diplomats not to have eye contact with him. Beyond bad — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) March 31, 2017

Let us begin the list of who is allowed to make eye contact with Sec. Tillerson... pic.twitter.com/vwddinYXwb — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) March 31, 2017

If you look Rex Tillerson in the eye, you and your fellow guests will be sent on one of three completely unique Indiana Jones adventures. — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) March 31, 2017

Advertising

In Rex Tillerson's defense, this is also how I ran the internship program at GQ. https://t.co/bOcYvgfz6f — Mark Byrne (@markwby) March 31, 2017

Do not look Rex Tillerson in the eyes! #RexTillerson pic.twitter.com/BqZ157UQTC — HITman (@HCITinTX) March 31, 2017

I can't make eye contact with Rex Tillerson unless my husband is present — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 31, 2017

Do not look Rex Tillerson in the eyes or your body will become his next host — Christine King (@angrrryface) March 31, 2017

Advertising

Whats the fuss? Rex Tillerson's eyes look like two soulless pits of despair. pic.twitter.com/G49MgCchIT — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 31, 2017

Looks like J-Lo and Rex Tillerson have something in common after all. pic.twitter.com/pzkLNOcJsm — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) March 31, 2017

Can you imagine the outcry if Hillary Clinton had insisted that diplomats at State not make eye contact with her? https://t.co/W9DRmzw33c — Annie Lowrey (@AnnieLowrey) March 31, 2017

The only reasonable theory as to why Rex Tillerson bans eye contact is if it would turn the gazers into stone, a la Medusa.

Tillerson's code name: Medusa.

Diplomats instructed to 'avoid eye contact' with Tillerson: report https://t.co/zsvT8Eojdp pic.twitter.com/Y6dLP10yU8 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 31, 2017

Advertising

when you make eye contact with Rex Tillerson pic.twitter.com/z5ut9eRToO — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 31, 2017

Rex Tillerson's official Cabinet portrait. Giphy

Here's hoping you can make peace while looking at your feet.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.