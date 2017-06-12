Advertising

Ramon Perez, a Rhode Island Democrat, showed up at a committee meeting last Wednesday to speak on an "automobile crash protection bill," according to the Providence Journal.

For some reason, he handed out a print out of a Wikipedia page for the "Puerto Rico Automobile Accident Compensation Administration."

A Freshman Rep. in hot water after handing out a flier with pornographic tabs earlier this week, he says it was an accident @abc6 pic.twitter.com/XOWEBjSyky — Samantha Fenlon (@SFenlonABC6) June 9, 2017

Now the state representative in Rhode Island has found himself in the awkward position of admitting that he came to work with a screenshot of porn tabs, while simultaneously stressing that they weren't his porn tabs, while also denying to say whose porn tabs they really were.

Kids, never use Wikipedia as a source. Especially when the printout includes several open internet tabs for, well, this is what we can read from the screenshot in the above tweet, cited by the Huffington Post: Teen...

Teen...

MILF Blon...

Young Cut...

Brunette J... Those are some tantalizing ellipses. On Friday, Perez apparently apologized on Facebook, although the page linked to by the Providence Journal is now unavailable. According to the paper, Perez said "It was a mistake, and I recognize that. My fault."

He also denied printing the webpage himself, but refused to out the sloppy, browsing underling.

"I won't mention anything, because it's my fault."

Pro move, Rep. Perez. This guy's going places. And all his colleagues are going to wash their hands.

