Rick Perry suggests that fossil fuels could prevent sexual assault. Yep, Twitter is on fire.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who Danced with the Stars into controlling the United States's nuclear arsenal, has offered his righteous take on the issues plaguing the planet.

According to Perry, increased use of fossil fuels will prevent sexual assault.

Yes, this is a real thing that was said out loud.

Speaking to Chuck Todd of Meet the Press and Axios CEO Jim VandeHei, Secretary Perry mentioned a recent trip to Africa and the lack of electricity in certain villages. According to The Hill reporter Timothy Cama, Perry decided to hop on the trending topic of sexual assault, and how this glorious planet-ruining resource is good for so-many reasons.

"From the standpoint of sexual assault...When the lights are on, where you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts,” Perry said. “So from the standpoint of how you really affect people’s lives, fossil fuels is going to play a role in that. I happen to think it’s going to play a positive role."

TL;DR Fossil fuels keep the lights on, and light will shine on bad things. With the lights on, people would not do the aforementioned bad things. Righteous!