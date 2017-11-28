Sarah Huckabee Sanders was so ferociously slammed that it derailed a CNN show.

On Monday, President Trump made a "Pocahontas" joke about Senator Elizabeth Warren while honoring Native American World War II veterans (because of course he did). Later that day, at the daily White House press briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about the President's use of the slur. She responded in typical Huckabee Sanders style, saying that Pocahontas is not actually a slur, and that "what most people find offensive is Senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career."

Monday night on a CNN panel show with Don Lemon, all heck broke loose when GOP strategist Rick Wilson called Huckabee Sanders a "congenital liar" and suggested that she had nothing but a "tiny, shriveled husk left in her soul." Okay, but tell us how you really feel, Rick.