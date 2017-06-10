Advertising

With the country divided, tensions between liberals and conservatives seem to be growing more intense and antagonistic by the day. While much of the insults are over-the-top and unnecessary, some of the political stereotypes are just based on cold, hard, facts.

Take, for example, a rant this week from right-wing radio host and Donald Trump superfan Wayne Allyn Root, who was talking about the woman who leaked intelligence reports about a Russian cyberattack when he got a little carried away. Root decided he wasn't just mad at this one woman, he was mad at ALL liberal women, especially the worst kind: liberal feminists with cats. Here's what he said:

Advertising

“Find me a woman who is a feminist and a liberal and likes cats and I will find you someone who ought to be in an insane asylum every single time. Hey guys, if any of you out there are single and you ever meet a woman who admits to being a liberal and hating Trump and when you get to her house, she’s got cats, run for your life. Run, run, run. Like those ads in Britain, run and hide and tell other men to run and hide.”

And it got even better (or worse, depending on what definition of "better" we're using) when Root, working himself into a frenzy, declared the true dangers of fraternizing with these evil liberal ladies.

Advertising

“No man can ever live with a liberal woman with cats," he said. "She’ll cut your pee-pee off, I promise you. Liberals are mentally unstable and mentally insane. They’re unhinged.”

I mean, facts are facts, right? I've honestly lost count of how many pee-pees my liberal, feminist, cat-loving friends and I have cut off over the years. But let's just say it's A LOT.

Hear the whole thing for yourself below:

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.