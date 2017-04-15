An amusing report from British newspaper The Times today revealed that Donald Trump really wants a fancy carriage ride when he visits the U.K.
"The White House has made clear it regards the carriage procession down the Mall as an essential element of the itinerary for the visit currently planned for the second week of October, according to officials," the article states. But security officials have balked at the request, since huge protests against President Trump are already expected, and the royal, gold-plated carriage—though in keeping with Trump's self-image—is far less safe than the recommended armored vehicle.
As you might expect, people are enjoying the way in which Trump continues to pretend he's the king of anything other than blaring, wearying incompetence.
Thankfully, if there's one person on this planet who can still stand up to Trump—and maybe knock him down a peg—it's Queen Elizabeth II. Or maybe she can have him put in an even fancier "VIP" carriage that gets driven into the River Thames. Either way, don't expect her to put up with this nonsense like we American peasants do.