An amusing report from British newspaper The Times today revealed that Donald Trump really wants a fancy carriage ride when he visits the U.K.

London Times reports Trump demanding gilded treatment for U.K. visit, including carriage ride. https://t.co/gP8jML3Ke6 — Michael S. Derby (@michaelsderby) April 15, 2017

"The White House has made clear it regards the carriage procession down the Mall as an essential element of the itinerary for the visit currently planned for the second week of October, according to officials," the article states. But security officials have balked at the request, since huge protests against President Trump are already expected, and the royal, gold-plated carriage—though in keeping with Trump's self-image—is far less safe than the recommended armored vehicle.

As you might expect, people are enjoying the way in which Trump continues to pretend he's the king of anything other than blaring, wearying incompetence.

Trump reportedly wants Cinderella-type transport during UK visit to see queen: https://t.co/nXgeOtpBLM — Marc Burleigh (@marcburleigh) April 15, 2017

Report: Trump is a 9-year-old girl and wants to be a princess when he grows uphttps://t.co/BrEkXsKav6 — Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) April 15, 2017

Trump wants to ride with the Queen in a gold carriage when he visits UK in Oct. Let's hope he is on his way to jail by then.#ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/O74xpETotM — LovesTheJust (@LovesTheJust) April 15, 2017

Trump wants a gold carriage for his state visit to the UK you can get the fucking bus with the rest of us mate — zo 🍂 (@chocolattelouis) April 15, 2017

Trump wants a gold-plated carriage for when he visits the Queen? Golden carriages, golden showers... he expects A LOT when he visits Europe! — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) April 15, 2017

lol, Trump wants a carriage when he arrives to the UK. Okay, we can do that. Here you go you petulant child. pic.twitter.com/jjSzDOqMjl — shakespeare-nim™ (@kpopshakespeare) April 15, 2017

I'd love to watch him attempt to get in and out of a carriage. — Jeffrey Chaney (@Jchaneyvegas) April 15, 2017

Perhaps the U.K. Can craft the Perfect Baby Carriage for the Entitled Man Monster... — FrossieMae (@frossiemae) April 15, 2017

How dare this disgrace try and demand the gold plated carriage, tell him he can get a casket wanker https://t.co/IKJ8YgaI9I — Lil.y (@Lilyyo____) April 15, 2017

Thankfully, if there's one person on this planet who can still stand up to Trump—and maybe knock him down a peg—it's Queen Elizabeth II. Or maybe she can have him put in an even fancier "VIP" carriage that gets driven into the River Thames. Either way, don't expect her to put up with this nonsense like we American peasants do.

