Everyone is meme-ing this photo after another Trump staffer bites the dust.

Rob Porter, the White House staff secretary, resigned today after his two ex-wives' allegations of domestic abuse against him went public—much to the White House's chagrin.
The White House didn't fire him, and publicly defended him even after he resigned, with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisting, "Rob Porter has been effective in his role as Staff Secretary. The President and Chief of Staff have full confidence in his abilities and performance."
When Donald Trump, the big man in the Oval Office, has a history of allegedly assaulting women, I guess it's only fair that staffers in lesser positions get impunity even after the FBI was made aware.
Politico reported that Chief of Staff John Kelly "was previously aware of the 2010 protective order" obtained by his first ex-wife, "which prevented Porter from getting a full security clearance."
The White House simply decided not to care that they hired an alleged abuser, and task him with screening every document before it reaches Trump's desk despite being him denied full security clearance. Nice!
Despite the photographs and the FBI evidence, Porter still denies the allegations.
While this story is extremely f*cked up and sad, one meme has emerged, and it all comes back to this photo.
And now the picture is finally complete. Rob Porter, the last puzzle piece, gets his day pic.twitter.com/F2LUlwjt28— Scott Rome (@Scott_H_Rome) February 7, 2018
With Porter leaving the West Wing, now every person in this artsy action shot no longer works for Trump.
February 7, 2018
Corey Lewandowski, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, Anthony Scaramucci, Sebastian Gorka and now Rob Porter were either forced out or resigned in disgrace. The best people!
February 7, 2018
Porter has yet to announce a departure date, so who knows if he'll actually leave.
Just another standard episode of The Real White Housewives.