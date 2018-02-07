Everyone is meme-ing this photo after another Trump staffer bites the dust.

Rob Porter, the White House staff secretary, resigned today after his two ex-wives' allegations of domestic abuse against him went public—much to the White House's chagrin.

Rob Porter's ex-wife tells me he constantly choked her, threw her on the bed and put his body weight on her using a limb, and in 2005, punched her face. Says she didn't realize how bad the situation was until a counselor told her this was not OK. https://t.co/3Nn82078ZY pic.twitter.com/x6kLYq1pg7 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 7, 2018

The White House didn't fire him, and publicly defended him even after he resigned, with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisting, "Rob Porter has been effective in his role as Staff Secretary. The President and Chief of Staff have full confidence in his abilities and performance."

WH press sec Sarah Sanders out with a statement *supporting* top WH aide Rob Porter, who just resigned amid reports he punched, kicked and choked two of his ex-wives. Via pool. pic.twitter.com/VrA09WDglJ — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 7, 2018

When Donald Trump, the big man in the Oval Office, has a history of allegedly assaulting women, I guess it's only fair that staffers in lesser positions get impunity even after the FBI was made aware.

Politico reported that Chief of Staff John Kelly "was previously aware of the 2010 protective order" obtained by his first ex-wife, "which prevented Porter from getting a full security clearance."

The White House simply decided not to care that they hired an alleged abuser, and task him with screening every document before it reaches Trump's desk despite being him denied full security clearance. Nice!