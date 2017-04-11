Advertising

A sex scandal involving the Governor of Alabama, Robert Bentley, and a senior advisor named Rebekah Caldwell Mason has escalated to the point that the governor resigned on Monday, the New York Times reported.

Governor Bentley's scandalous relationship with Rebekah Mason led to a "series of criminal investigations" into the governor's misuse of campaign funds and resulted in impeachment hearings on Monday morning. But that's not even the juicy part.

An attorney charged with investigating Bentley before his impeachment hearings filed a bombshell report on Friday filled with 3,000 salacious pages that, according to AL.com, "at times reads more like a cheap romance novel than a legal report."

The pages include a metric ton of intimate texts sent between the governor in the course of his affair, collected by none other than BENTLEY'S EX-WIFE from the governor's iPad.

But it wasn't just his wife's iPad connected to his unofficial business. The governor also likely, according to reports from 2016, bought multiple burner phones to text his mistress.

"Gov. Robert Bentley's ex-wife Dianne Bentley turned over a trove of text messages she captured using her iPad, which was connected to Gov. Bentley's iPhone," wrote AL.com. "Many of them are romantic texts between the governor and his aide, Rebekah Mason; others are between the governor and Dianne."

Here's a sampling:

Bentley: Let's go away Rebekah: Come away with me Bentley: I'm ready Bentley: Sweet thing Rebekah: You handsome wonderful amazing delicious funny sweet man Bentley: You are wonderful my sweet love Bentley: I miss you Rebekah: I am forever yours

Bentley: I want you now Rebekah: Come get me Rebekah: You take such beautiful care of me Bentley: I want to love you Rebekah: I want that Bentley: To touch you Rebekah: I know that Bentley: [Two heart emojis] Bentley: I will dream of you Rebekah: Good night sweet Robert. Dream of me Rebekah: Please

Bentley: You look beautiful and feel so soft Rebekah: You sweet thing Bentley: I'm so in love with you [heart eyes emoji] [heart eyes emoji] Bentley: We are pitiful Rebekah: Poor Rocky Bentley: Poor Robert Bentley: Poor Rebekah Rebekah: Yes... Bless our hearts.. Rebekah: And other parts Bentley: Magnetic

Bentley: I love you Rebekah [heart eyes emoji] [heart eyes emoji] Rebekah: Can you use your other phone? Bentley: Sorry, no Bentley: Hey Bentley: I love you

Bentley: Good morning Bentley: Please let me know what number works Rebekah: This one Bentley: Does our phone work Rebekah: No. My T Mobile does not. Bentley: Well we may just have to delete Rebekah: Your other phone works. Bentley: What line will be best Rebekah: You text this 205 number from your Private Rebekah phone. Bentley: Ok did not think it worked only have this now . Will change in few minutes Rebekah: It worked 9:38 last night

Read the full collection over at AL.com, if you can stomach it.

