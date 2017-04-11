A sex scandal involving the Governor of Alabama, Robert Bentley, and a senior advisor named Rebekah Caldwell Mason has escalated to the point that the governor resigned on Monday, the New York Times reported.
Governor Bentley's scandalous relationship with Rebekah Mason led to a "series of criminal investigations" into the governor's misuse of campaign funds and resulted in impeachment hearings on Monday morning. But that's not even the juicy part.
An attorney charged with investigating Bentley before his impeachment hearings filed a bombshell report on Friday filled with 3,000 salacious pages that, according to AL.com, "at times reads more like a cheap romance novel than a legal report."
The pages include a metric ton of intimate texts sent between the governor in the course of his affair, collected by none other than BENTLEY'S EX-WIFE from the governor's iPad.
But it wasn't just his wife's iPad connected to his unofficial business. The governor also likely, according to reports from 2016, bought multiple burner phones to text his mistress.
"Gov. Robert Bentley's ex-wife Dianne Bentley turned over a trove of text messages she captured using her iPad, which was connected to Gov. Bentley's iPhone," wrote AL.com. "Many of them are romantic texts between the governor and his aide, Rebekah Mason; others are between the governor and Dianne."
Here's a sampling:
1.
Bentley: Let's go away
Rebekah: Come away with me
Bentley: I'm ready
Bentley: Sweet thing
Rebekah: You handsome wonderful amazing delicious funny sweet man
Bentley: You are wonderful my sweet love
Bentley: I miss you
Rebekah: I am forever yours
2.
Bentley: I want you now
Rebekah: Come get me
Rebekah: You take such beautiful care of me
Bentley: I want to love you
Rebekah: I want that
Bentley: To touch you
Rebekah: I know that
Bentley: [Two heart emojis]
Bentley: I will dream of you
Rebekah: Good night sweet Robert. Dream of me
Rebekah: Please
3.
Bentley: You look beautiful and feel so soft
Rebekah: You sweet thing
Bentley: I'm so in love with you [heart eyes emoji] [heart eyes emoji]
Bentley: We are pitiful
Rebekah: Poor Rocky
Bentley: Poor Robert
Bentley: Poor Rebekah
Rebekah: Yes... Bless our hearts..
Rebekah: And other parts
Bentley: Magnetic
4.
Bentley: I love you Rebekah [heart eyes emoji] [heart eyes emoji]
Rebekah: Can you use your other phone?
Bentley: Sorry, no
Bentley: Hey
Bentley: I love you
5.
Bentley: Good morning
Bentley: Please let me know what number works
Rebekah: This one
Bentley: Does our phone work
Rebekah: No. My T Mobile does not.
Bentley: Well we may just have to delete
Rebekah: Your other phone works.
Bentley: What line will be best
Rebekah: You text this 205 number from your Private Rebekah phone.
Bentley: Ok did not think it worked only have this now . Will change in few minutes
Rebekah: It worked 9:38 last night
Read the full collection over at AL.com, if you can stomach it.