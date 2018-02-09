Navy Seal who says he killed Bin Laden is on Twitter slamming Trump's 'bullsh*t' parade idea.

Robert O'Neill is a former Navy Seal who participated in the raid on Osama bin Laden and, although there are reports from another Seal claiming the same, O'Neill says he fired the bullets that killed him.
On Thursday, O'Neill took to Twitter to deal with reports that Trump gave "marching orders" to the Pentagon demanding a military parade and show of strength down the streets of Washington.
He hates it.
He tweeted about 'third world bullshit.'
"A military parade is third world bullshit," wrote O'Neill. "We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation."
Inevitably, reporters, news outlets, and bystanders across the internet were eager to discuss the usually "politically conservative" Navy Seal's opposition to Trump on a military issue.
O'Neill kept the conversation going, retweeting criticism and applause alike:
He continued his thoughts with a reference to the invasion of Iraq.
His point seems to be that rather than a show of force in Washington, the United States historically shows its might in actual wartime.
O'Neill isn't the only one criticizing Trump's parade idea. Trump allies like Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said it would be a "sign of weakness" to parade through Washington.
Several other Republicans piled on, and of course Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth — who coined the nickname "Cadet Bone Spurs" for the draft-averse POTUS — said the idea was "a waste of resources."
We'll leave you with this one last comment from Robert O'Neill, commenting on criticism of his first tweet.
"Where is Osama's body by the way?"
Kinda a conversation ender.