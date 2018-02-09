Navy Seal who says he killed Bin Laden is on Twitter slamming Trump's 'bullsh*t' parade idea.

Robert O'Neill is a former Navy Seal who participated in the raid on Osama bin Laden and, although there are reports from another Seal claiming the same, O'Neill says he fired the bullets that killed him.

On Thursday, O'Neill took to Twitter to deal with reports that Trump gave "marching orders" to the Pentagon demanding a military parade and show of strength down the streets of Washington.

He hates it.

He tweeted about 'third world bullshit.'

A military parade is third world bullshit. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) February 8, 2018

"A military parade is third world bullshit," wrote O'Neill. "We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation."

Inevitably, reporters, news outlets, and bystanders across the internet were eager to discuss the usually "politically conservative" Navy Seal's opposition to Trump on a military issue.

O'Neill kept the conversation going, retweeting criticism and applause alike: